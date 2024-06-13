eFuse Market is Projected to Reach $881 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2030, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFuse Market is expected to grow from USD 538 million in 2023 to USD 703 million by 2030. Further, market is projected to reach USD 881 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2030-2035., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The increase in electronic integration in a variety of industries is the main factor driving the eFuse Market's demand. Strong circuit protection is required in the automotive and transportation industries as more and more cars become electric and smart. eFuses are necessary for aerospace applications because to their accuracy and dependability in crucial systems. With the increasing number of smart gadgets, consumer electronics require safety solutions that are both small and effective. Precise current regulation is necessary since healthcare is relying more and more on electronic equipment for diagnosis and treatment. Finally, the need for eFuses to protect against power anomalies is driven by the IT and telecommunications infrastructure, which facilitates huge data flow and connectivity and drives market demand among these heterogeneous end-users.

Scope of the Report

List of Key Players in eFuse Market:

Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US)

Microchip Technology (US)

Qorvo, Inc. (US), among other

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in eFuse Market:

Driver: Growing applications of high voltage architecture in electric vehicles Restraint: Technical Aspects involved in operating eFuse Opportunity: Reduced effort in complying with safety standards Challenge: Frequent replacement and disposal of industrial wastes

The eFuse Market is seeing technological advancements that prioritise improving precision, efficiency, and integration capabilities. Among the innovations are more intelligent methods of managing heat to extend the life of devices and enhance their functionality in different environments. There is a strong movement towards miniaturisation, which makes it possible to include eFuses into progressively smaller electronic products without compromising their usefulness. Higher voltage and temperature tolerances are now possible because to advancements in semiconductor materials like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), which are essential for demanding applications like industrial machinery and electric cars. Furthermore, new programmable and customisable eFuse options are on the rise. These solutions provide unmatched customisation options for customised circuit protection and cater to a wide range of application requirements.

This report segments the eFuse Market based type: auto retry and latched. The auto retry is expected to have the largest share for the forecast period. The majority of industries prefer auto retry type eFuse since it offers enhanced system reliability and stability. The auto retry in eFuses allows the device to reset automatically after a temporary overload event, bringing the circuit back online without human intervention. This improves overall system reliability by ensuring faster recovery from glitches or faults. Auto retry also minimizes the downtime in case of shutdowns. The minimization of downtime is critical across sectors such as automotive, data centers, and others. The advantages of the auto retry eFuse in terms of reliability, reduced downtime, and improved system performance make it a preferred choice among consumers.

This report segments the eFuse Market by end user, has been segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications and other end users. The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to have the largest share in the market due to the industry's exponential growth, which is being fueled by trends towards global digitization as well as the proliferation of cloud computing, IoT devices, and data centres. For these applications to guarantee continuous service and data integrity, dependable power management and circuit protection are necessary. eFuses are essential for protecting the delicate and intricate electronic infrastructure that supports IT and telecommunications networks because they provide accurate control, quick fault detection and correction, and simple integration into small, high-density electronic settings.

The demand for more accurate circuit protection brought about by the growing electrical complexity and miniaturisation across industries is driving the eFuse Market growth. With their fragile electronic components, smart devices, electric cars, renewable energy systems, and Internet of Things applications are becoming more and more common. This calls for protection solutions that are accurate, dependable, and compact, like eFuses.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Analog Devices Inc. completed the acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. on August 26, 2021. This acquisition further strengthened Analog Devices' position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company.

In July 2023, Microchip Technology Inc. launched a $300 million multi-year investment initiative to expand its presence in India. This significant move aims to enhance the company's operations in the country. The investment is part of Microchip's strategic efforts to strengthen its footprint and activities in India.

In January 2023, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced new e-Fuses with programmable current limits and overvoltage protection in a compact package, offering a wide 2.8 V to 23 V operating voltage range. These e-fuses, such as the SiP32433A/B and SiP32434A/B, are designed for various applications like industrial, medical equipment, robotics, consumer goods, home automation systems, and gaming consoles. They provide precise control, swift fault responses, and enhanced safety and reliability in system designs.

