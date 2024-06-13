United States Garbage Disposal Unit Market Report 2024: Adoption of Compact & Space-Saving Units and Increasing Demand for Sustainable Solutions Drives Market Growth - A $1.01 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Garbage Disposal Unit Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Garbage Disposal Unit Market was valued at USD 772.78 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.71%.

The U.S. garbage disposal unit market is characterized by intense competition among key players, including prominent manufacturers such as InSinkErator, Waste Management, and MOEN. InSinkErator holds a significant market share with its innovative products and established brand reputation.

Waste Management dominates the waste collection and disposal segment, leveraging its extensive network and comprehensive waste management services. MOEN, a leading faucet manufacturer, has entered the U.S. garbage disposal unit industry with its line of garbage disposals, adding to the competitive dynamics. Additionally, several smaller players and emerging startups contribute to the competitive landscape by introducing niche products and technologies, driving innovation and market diversification.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of Smart Technology



The escalating global waste crisis reflects the urgent need for innovative solutions in waste management. As governments and local authorities grapple with the overwhelming responsibility of waste management, integrating smart technologies emerges as a crucial strategy to streamline and enhance the efficiency of existing systems. Integrating smart technology into the U.S. garbage disposal unit market represents a transformative leap toward efficiency, sustainability, and user convenience.

Smart garbage disposal units leverage cutting-edge technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), sensors, and connectivity to enhance their functionality. These units are designed to provide users with real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of waste disposal processes. Also, as the demand for smart home technologies continues to rise, integrating smart features in garbage disposal units is poised to become a standard in the market. Vendors recognizing this trend enhance user experience and contribute to more sustainable and efficient waste management practices.



Urbanization & Housing Trends



Urbanization & disposable income significantly shape housing trends and, consequently, influence the U.S. garbage disposal unit industry. As urban areas grow, there is an increased demand for efficient waste management solutions, including home garbage disposal units. The higher population density in urban environments often necessitates compact and convenient waste disposal methods. With more people living in urban areas, the demand for garbage disposal units will likely remain robust. Homeowners in urban settings may prioritize installing or upgrading garbage disposal units to enhance the convenience and cleanliness of their living spaces. This aligns with broader sustainability trends, as these units can contribute to reducing landfill waste by processing organic matter on-site. Also, housing trends further drive the demand for garbage disposal units, especially during renovations and newly built houses. As homeowners renovate their kitchens or invest in new constructions, there is a growing emphasis on integrating modern and sustainable technologies.



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The continuous feed product type holds the largest U.S. garbage disposal unit market share. Continuous feed garbage disposal units, which enable waste disposal while continuously adding waste, have historically dominated the market due to their convenience, especially in residential and smaller commercial settings. However, batch feed units, requiring waste to be loaded before operation and offering added safety benefits, are growing prominently in the market during the forecast period. For households with safety concerns - fearless handypersons, curious kids, or adventurous pets - the batch feed disposal is favored for its safety features. The absence of activation switches ensures protection against accidental injuries. Companies that offer batch-feed garbage disposals include InSinkErator, Waste King, and MOEN. These companies provide models with varying features and capacities.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATIONS



The U.S. garbage disposal unit market by applications is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential applications segment stands out as a dominant force, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and hygienic waste disposal solutions, especially in the growing trend of smart homes. Conversely, commercial applications, particularly within the hospitality and food service industries, are witnessing rapid growth fueled by stringent waste management regulations and a heightened focus on environmental sustainability. Further, the residential segment will likely grow at an absolute rate of 30-35% during the forecast period. With both sectors showcasing significant potential for expansion, the market is poised for continued growth and innovation to meet the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike.

INSIGHTS BY POWER



The U.S. garbage disposal unit market by power is segmented as 0-0.5 HP, 0.55-1 HP, and above 1 HP. Garbage disposals, particularly with horsepower ranging from 0 to 0.5 HP, dominate the market owing to the widespread adoption in households. The demand for garbage disposal units with 0-0.5 horsepower has risen as lower horsepower models are generally more affordable, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. Additionally, homes with limited space, common in urban or smaller living environments, often require compact appliances that can still handle everyday kitchen waste. The 0-0.5 horsepower range balances space efficiency and functionality, providing adequate power for standard food waste disposal without the need for excessive space or higher investment. However, the segment with horsepower between 0.55 and 1 HP is projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by the growing demand for more powerful units in both residential and light commercial sectors.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the U.S. garbage disposal unit market in 2023. offline channels, including specialty stores, home improvement centers, and appliance stores, dominate the market share owing to their established presence and personalized customer service. On the other hand, online platforms provide a wide range of options, easy comparison, and doorstep delivery, which appeals to both residential and commercial consumers. This segment is projected to witness the market's highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS



Regional dynamics significantly shape consumer preferences and U.S. garbage disposal unit market trends. In the South, where warmer climates prevail, there is a greater emphasis on convenience and functionality, leading to a preference for high-capacity and durable disposal units. The West, known for its eco-consciousness, sees a rising demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly disposal solutions, driving innovation in sustainable technologies. In the Midwest, affordability is often a key consideration, with consumers gravitating towards mid-range disposal units offering reliable performance at competitive prices.

Furthermore, in the Northeast, where urban spaces are more densely populated and compact, noise-reducing disposal units are favored, reflecting the importance of space optimization and noise mitigation in residential settings. The South region held the most prominent share of the U.S. garbage disposal unit market, valued at over USD 292 million in 2023. The considerable surge in disposable income in the region has created a high demand for garbage disposal units in the Southern region.



Market Opportunities & Trends

Integration of Smart Technology

Adoption of Compact & Space-Saving Units

Introduction of Next-Generation Garbage Disposals

Market Growth Enablers

Government Initiatives & Regulations

Urbanization & Housing Trends

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Solutions

Market Restraints

Environmental Impact

High Initial Cost

Shift Toward Other Advanced Technologies

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type

Continuous Feed

Batch Feed

Segmentation by Applications

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation by Power

0-0.5 HP

0.55-1 HP

Above 1 HP

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

The U.S. South Midwest Northeast West



