Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

and

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Cell")

Results of General Meetings

The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 13 June 2024 at 11.30 a.m. all the resolutions relating to both the ordinary business and the special business, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 26 April 2024, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes cast in favour Votes against* % of votes cast against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld** No. shares % No. shares % % No. shares % Special Resolution 1 42,621,899 99.80 84,383 0.20 40.10 16,806 0.02 Special Resolution 2 41,076,028 96.17 1,637,060 3.83 40.11 10,000 0.01 Ordinary Resolution 1 42,685,147 99.92 34,627 0.08 40.12 3,314 0.003 Ordinary Resolution 2 42,611,853 99.77 96,472 0.23 40.12 14,763 0.01 Ordinary Resolution 3 42,650,725 99.91 39,966 0.09 40.09 32,397 0.03 Ordinary Resolution 4 42,570,231 99.77 96,002 0.23 40.07 56,855 0.05 Ordinary Resolution 5 42,721,906 100.00 0 0.00 40.12 1,182 0.001

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares and 2 management shares in the Cell.

The Company for itself and on behalf of the Cell hereby gives notification that at the Cell and Company Meeting held on Thursday, 13 June 2024 at 11.45 a.m. all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 26 April 2024, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**



No. shares



% No. shares % % No. shares % Ordinary Resolution 1 33,269,773 97.70 781,672 2.30 31.98 28,152 0.03 Ordinary Resolution 2 33,924,475 99.63 126,971 0.37 31.98 28,151 0.03 Ordinary Resolution 3 33,280,093 97.73 771,352 2.27 31.98 28,152 0.03 Ordinary Resolution 4 33,263,226 97.69 788,219 2.31 31.98 28,152 0.03 Ordinary Resolution 5 32,396,594 95.14 1,654,851 4.86 31.98 28,152 0.03

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Cell amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares in the Cell, 2 management shares in the Cell and 2 management shares in the Company.

The Company hereby gives notification that at the Company Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 13 June 2024 at 12.00 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 26 April 2024, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**



No. shares



% No. shares % % No. shares % Ordinary Resolution 1 2 100 0 0.00 100 0 0.00 Ordinary Resolution 2 2 100 0 0.00 100 0 0.00 Ordinary Resolution 3 2 100 0 0.00 100 0 0.00

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Company amounted to 2 management shares.

The Board would like to thank the Company’s and the Cell's shareholders for their continued support.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the notices of the meetings dated 26 April 2024.

In accordance with FCA listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. All of these documents will shortly be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These results will also shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT