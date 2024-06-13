India Telecoms Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2024: India's Government Bails Out Struggling Operators with Major Telecom Sector Reform Package

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's telecommunications sector has struggled for growth over the last five years. The sector's lacklustre performance has been in spite of concerted efforts by the government to bolster the underlying infrastructure in a bid to achieve universal coverage. Instead, the country's relatively liberal regulatory environment has encouraged fierce competition and price wars amongst the operators, driving down ARPU to the point where many are now more concerned about their mere survival rather than generating positive returns for their shareholders.



State-owned as well as private operators have been forced to seek redress from the government in order to avoid bankruptcy. One particular area of contention has been the billions owed by the operators to the government in the form of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues and usage and licensing fees charged by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and that have been the subject of long-standing court battles over what should be counted as revenue.



The government won that battle in the Supreme Court in 2019, but the financial impairment of that decision has pushed a number of telcos and in particular Vodafone Idea and to the brink. Add the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and 2021 to the mix, and the government had to come to the industry's rescue by introducing a major reform package in September 2021. Along with changes to the definition of AGR with regard to non-telecom revenue, the package includes a four-year moratorium on AGR dues and spectrum instalments.



Coincidentally, the government has also deferred the spectrum auctions for 5G until later in 2022. Mobile spectrum in India is already in short supply in terms of providing the necessary capacity to reach universal coverage, but the cash-strapped MNOs may not yet be in a sufficiently strong financial position for which to make the 5G spectrum auction viable.



This report includes the regulator's market data to September 2021, telcos' financial and operating data updates to December 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, and other recent market developments.



Key Developments:

The government releases a major telecom sector reform package, which includes a four-year moratorium on AGR dues and spectrum instalments.

5G spectrum auctions are postponed from 2021 to 2022.

The target completion date for India's national broadband program BharatNet (originally scheduled for 2013) is pushed further out to 2025.

Jio develops a 100%-homegrown 5G solution for India, including radios integrated with its own 5G core network as well as Jio 5G smartphones.

BSNL announces plans to make 4G commercial services available in August 2022, following a cash injection from the government.

Bharti Airtel's shareholders approve a deal for Google to acquire 1.28% of the company in return for a $700 million equity investment.

Vodafone Group sells a 4.7% stake in tower provider Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel.

Key companies covered in this report:

Bharti Airtel

Vodafone Idea

Reliance Communications

Tata Teleservices

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)

Reliance Jio

Quadrant

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Asia market comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authorities

Ministry for Communications (MoC)

Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

Telecom Commission

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

Telecom Dispute Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT)

Communications Commission of India (CCI)

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

Fixed-line developments

Licensing circles

Licensing - VNOs

Net Neutrality

Interconnect

Fibre access

Mobile network developments

Spectrum

Mobile subscriber verification

Interconnection

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile market

Urban versus rural divide

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G/LTE

CDMA

Other infrastructure developments

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)

Bharti Airtel

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)

Vodafone Idea

Quadrant

Reliance Communications (RCOM)

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio)

Tata Teleservices (TTSL)

Reach Mobile

MVNOs

Fixed-line broadband market

National Broadband Plan

Fixed broadband ISPs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)

Bharti Airtel

Hughes Telecom

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT)

Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Wi-Fi

Digital economy

e-Payments

Fixed network market

Major network operators

BSNL

Bharti Airtel

MTNL

Quadrant

Reliance Communications

TATA Teleservices

Vodafone Idea

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF)

BharatNet / National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN)

Public Call Offices (PCOs)

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Data Centres

Smart infrastructure

IoT

