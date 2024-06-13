India Telecoms Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2024: India's Government Bails Out Struggling Operators with Major Telecom Sector Reform Package

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's telecommunications sector has struggled for growth over the last five years. The sector's lacklustre performance has been in spite of concerted efforts by the government to bolster the underlying infrastructure in a bid to achieve universal coverage. Instead, the country's relatively liberal regulatory environment has encouraged fierce competition and price wars amongst the operators, driving down ARPU to the point where many are now more concerned about their mere survival rather than generating positive returns for their shareholders.
State-owned as well as private operators have been forced to seek redress from the government in order to avoid bankruptcy. One particular area of contention has been the billions owed by the operators to the government in the form of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues and usage and licensing fees charged by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and that have been the subject of long-standing court battles over what should be counted as revenue.
The government won that battle in the Supreme Court in 2019, but the financial impairment of that decision has pushed a number of telcos and in particular Vodafone Idea and to the brink. Add the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and 2021 to the mix, and the government had to come to the industry's rescue by introducing a major reform package in September 2021. Along with changes to the definition of AGR with regard to non-telecom revenue, the package includes a four-year moratorium on AGR dues and spectrum instalments.
Coincidentally, the government has also deferred the spectrum auctions for 5G until later in 2022. Mobile spectrum in India is already in short supply in terms of providing the necessary capacity to reach universal coverage, but the cash-strapped MNOs may not yet be in a sufficiently strong financial position for which to make the 5G spectrum auction viable.
This report includes the regulator's market data to September 2021, telcos' financial and operating data updates to December 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, and other recent market developments.
Key Developments:
- The government releases a major telecom sector reform package, which includes a four-year moratorium on AGR dues and spectrum instalments.
- 5G spectrum auctions are postponed from 2021 to 2022.
- The target completion date for India's national broadband program BharatNet (originally scheduled for 2013) is pushed further out to 2025.
- Jio develops a 100%-homegrown 5G solution for India, including radios integrated with its own 5G core network as well as Jio 5G smartphones.
- BSNL announces plans to make 4G commercial services available in August 2022, following a cash injection from the government.
- Bharti Airtel's shareholders approve a deal for Google to acquire 1.28% of the company in return for a $700 million equity investment.
- Vodafone Group sells a 4.7% stake in tower provider Indus Towers to Bharti Airtel.
Key companies covered in this report:
- Bharti Airtel
- Vodafone Idea
- Reliance Communications
- Tata Teleservices
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)
- Reliance Jio
- Quadrant
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Asia market comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
- Telecommunications market
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authorities
- Ministry for Communications (MoC)
- Department of Telecommunications (DoT)
- Telecom Commission
- Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
- Telecom Dispute Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT)
- Communications Commission of India (CCI)
- Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)
- Fixed-line developments
- Licensing circles
- Licensing - VNOs
- Net Neutrality
- Interconnect
- Fibre access
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum
- Mobile subscriber verification
- Interconnection
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile market
- Urban versus rural divide
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G/LTE
- CDMA
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)
- Bharti Airtel
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)
- Vodafone Idea
- Quadrant
- Reliance Communications (RCOM)
- Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio)
- Tata Teleservices (TTSL)
- Reach Mobile
- MVNOs
- Fixed-line broadband market
- National Broadband Plan
- Fixed broadband ISPs
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)
- Bharti Airtel
- Hughes Telecom
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)
- Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT)
- Vodafone Idea
- Reliance Jio
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Wi-Fi
- Digital economy
- e-Payments
- Fixed network market
- Major network operators
- BSNL
- Bharti Airtel
- MTNL
- Quadrant
- Reliance Communications
- TATA Teleservices
- Vodafone Idea
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF)
- BharatNet / National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN)
- Public Call Offices (PCOs)
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Data Centres
- Smart infrastructure
- IoT
