Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan Bestowed with the 2024 Financial Health Visionary Award

CHICAGO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Health Network , the leading voice on financial health, today announced that Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America, received the 2024 Financial Health Visionary Award during EMERGE Financial Health . This year’s Visionary Award was especially significant as it also celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the Financial Health Network and the broader financial health movement.



Moynihan was selected for his unwavering commitment to responsible growth, his visionary leadership in the work to support the financial health of consumers, and for consistently championing the next generation of leaders at the forefront of financial health innovation. This year’s Visionary Award presentation also highlighted the impact Moynihan’s leadership has had on his organization’s employees and customers while acknowledging his embrace of financial health as a key business strategy that drives bottom-line business benefit. More on these efforts can be found in the case study: Bank of America: Playing the Long Game .

“It was an honor to present Brian with the 2024 Financial Health Visionary Award for his leadership in building a customer-centered foundation at Bank of America that has helped bolster the individuals and communities it serves,” said Jennifer Tescher, president and CEO of Financial Health Network. “I have witnessed firsthand his unique and singular ability to drive responsible growth while encouraging the creation of simple, affordable, and transparent financial solutions that further financial health for all.”

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moynihan leads a team of more than 200,000 employees focused on driving responsible growth at Bank of America. Under his leadership, the company provides core financial services to three client groups – people, companies, and institutional investors – through eight lines of business.

Prior winners of the biannual Financial Health Visionary Award include former PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. Schulman received the inaugural award in 2018 for his commitment to transforming financial services to create a more inclusive economy for billions of people and businesses worldwide. In 2021, Queen Máxima was honored for advancing the mission and vision of financial health on a global scale.

This year’s Visionary Award was presented during the EMERGE Financial Health event, June 5-7 in Chicago, IL. While there, Moynihan shared the stage with Tescher for a deep discussion of Bank of America’s commitment to financial health and the critical issues that lie ahead for the financial health movement. Additionally, the conversation was repurposed as a full-length episode of Financial Health Network’s EMERGE Everywhere Podcast and is available now for listening.

More information on the Financial Health Visionary Award program and recipients is available here .

