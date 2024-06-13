StorageChain LLC and HoneycombQ LLC Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform eDiscovery Data Storage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageChain LLC, a pioneer in web3 decentralized storage leveraging IPFS technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with HoneycombQ LLC, a trailblazer in migrating traditional data storage to the blockchain. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of data management, combining StorageChain’s cutting- edge decentralized storage solutions with HoneycombQ’s expertise in the litigation support industry. HoneycombQ has extensive data management experience serving some of the largest companies in the Oil & Gas industry.



As organizations increasingly seek secure, efficient, and scalable data storage solutions, the alliance between StorageChain and HoneycombQ represents a pivotal shift towards blockchain- based storage systems. By leveraging StorageChain’s decentralized architecture, HoneycombQ aims to enhance data security, transparency, and accessibility for its clients, ensuring seamless and immutable storage solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern enterprises.

StorageChain offers “hot” data storage at prices less than web2 cloud’s “cold” storage rates. No additional ingress or egress charges ever apply with StorageChain.

Chris Dominguez, CEO of StorageChain LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with HoneycombQ to revolutionize data storage. By integrating our decentralized storage solutions with HoneycombQ’s deep industry expertise, we are poised to redefine how organizations manage and safeguard their data in the digital age. Together, we will empower businesses to unlock the full potential of blockchain technology in data storage and management. We provide cheaper, faster, and more secure data storage for our clients.”

Chad Daniel, CEO of HoneycombQ LLC, echoed Dominguez’s sentiments, emphasizing the transformative impact of the collaboration. “At HoneycombQ, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients. By partnering with StorageChain, we can leverage their state-of-the-art decentralized storage platform to provide unparalleled data security, integrity, and accessibility for our customers. This partnership underscores our dedication to driving digital transformation in the data storage landscape.”

HoneycombQ has the potential to utilize petabytes of storage on the StorageChain platform in the near to mid-term as this partnership is set to usher in a new era of decentralized data storage solutions. A key objective is to empower organizations to harness the full potential of blockchain technology while mitigating the complexities and vulnerabilities associated with traditional storage systems.



For more information about StorageChain LLC and its revolutionary S3 API Product Suite, please visit www.storagechain.io. To learn more about how HoneycombQ LLC is migrating data storage to the blockchain, visit www.honeycombq.com.



About StorageChain LLC:

StorageChain LLC is a leading provider of decentralized storage solutions, leveraging IPFS technology to deliver secure, scalable, and efficient storage solutions for businesses. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, StorageChain is at the forefront of the DePIN marketplace, empowering enterprises to embrace the decentralized future.

About HoneycombQ LLC:

HoneycombQ LLC is a pioneering provider of blockchain-based data storage solutions, specializing in serving the litigation support industry and catering to clients in the oil and gas sector and beyond. With a track record of excellence and innovation, HoneycombQ is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge storage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of modern enterprises.



