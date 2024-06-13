Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size To Worth USD 123.85 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.22%

New York, United States , June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size is to Grow from USD 56.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 123.85 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4505

The anti-lock braking system (ABS) is a sophisticated active braking system used in automobiles to help drivers keep control of their vehicle. It allows a vehicle's wheels to remain in dynamic contact with the road surface in reaction to the driver's braking input. It improves vehicle control and lowers the risk of an accident on both dry and slick roadways. Automobile manufacturers have installed anti-lock braking systems (ABS), traction control systems (TCS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), and electronic stability control (ESC) in their vehicles to improve stability, control, and safety on rough terrain. Furthermore, one of the primary drivers of the ABS sector is the application of regulatory standards and safety rules by governments and regulatory organizations all over the world. Many countries have mandated that vehicles be equipped with automobile anti-lock braking systems, recognizing its potential to improve road safety and prevent accidents. Furthermore, in reaction to the increasing incidence of deadly traffic accidents, governments around the world have passed legislation requiring the installation of car safety equipment. However, the global automotive anti-lock braking system industry will be further challenged by the availability of counterfeit parts at a lower cost than genuine manufacturer's parts.

Browse key industry insights spread across 203 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sub-System Type (Electronic Control Unit, Speed Sensors, Hydraulic Unit, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheeler, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), By Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4505

The electronic control unit segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive anti-lock braking system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the sub-system type, the global automotive anti-lock braking system market is divided into electronic control units, speed sensors, hydraulic units, and others. Among these, the electronic control unit segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive anti-lock braking system market during the projected timeframe. Electronic control units (ECUs) are sophisticated electronic components that collect data from wheel speed sensors and other pertinent inputs in order to predict wheel lock-up and perform remedial actions such as changing brake pressure to avoid skidding.

The passenger car segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive anti-lock braking system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive anti-lock braking system market is divided into passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and others. Among these, the passenger car segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive anti-lock braking system market during the projected timeframe. The increasing use of passenger vehicles, the increased frequency of traffic accidents, and the implementation of government rules requiring automobiles to have anti-lock braking systems all contribute to the passenger car segment's growth in the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

The OEMs segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the automotive anti-lock braking system market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global automotive anti-lock braking system market is divided into OEMs and aftermarket. Among these, the OEMs segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the automotive anti-lock braking system market during the estimated period. OEMs refer to the installation of anti-lock braking systems in automobiles during the manufacturing process. Because ABS is recognized as a basic safety element, OEMs are incorporating it into a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles, resulting in OEM segment growth in the global automotive anti-lock braking systems market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4505

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive anti-lock braking system market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive anti-lock braking system market over the forecast period. This is attributable to a strong automotive industry, increased vehicle production, and a growing emphasis on vehicle safety, all of which are driving market expansion. Furthermore, nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are witnessing considerable growth in their automotive sectors, which is driving up demand for car antilock braking systems. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and an expanding middle-class population have resulted in an increase in car ownership, as well as growing demand for greater safety features such as automobile anti-lock braking systems.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive anti-lock braking system market during the projected timeframe. European countries, particularly Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, have a large automotive presence and are known for their stringent safety standards, and early adoption of automotive anti-lock braking system technology contributes to the market's significant growth. Furthermore, in Europe, automobile anti-lock braking systems were widely used in vehicles, emphasizing complex safety features. Automotive anti-lock braking systems changed to accommodate hybrid and electric vehicles.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market include TRW Automotive, Robert Bosch GMBH, Hyundai Mobis, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, ADVICS Co., Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental Ag, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Haldex AB, Nissin Kogyo Co., Jiaozuo, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4505

Recent Developments

In July 2023, the Itelma LLC factory in Kostroma began producing anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability control systems (ESP) for passenger automobiles, becoming Russia's first such facility. The regional administration's press service informed Interfax of this development.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Sub-System Type

Electronic Control Unit

Speed Sensors

Hydraulic Unit

Others

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Two-Wheeler

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Automotive V2X Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Connectivity Type (DSRC, Cellular, and Others), By Communication Type (Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Customized Car Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Overall Modification, Local Modification), By Category (Performance, Cosmetic), By Vehicle (Sports Cars, Sedans, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUVs), Trucks, Motorcycles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Twin Turbochargers, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)), By Supply (Cans, IBCs, Bulk & Pumps), By Vehicle (Passenger, Commercial, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter