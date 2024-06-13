Verizon and TelevisaUnivision Expand Partnership Ahead of Copa America 2024

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company, today announced a newly expanded partnership with Verizon and ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service. Starting June 20, new Verizon myPlan and Home Internet customers can get access to 12 months of ViX Premium, on us – amounting to over $80 in savings. With this offer, customers will get access to over 17,000 hours of premium original series, movies and live sports – featuring an unmatched soccer portfolio that includes Liga MX, LigaMX Femenil and UEFA Champions League, in addition to the full library of Spanish-language content available on ViX, including news, novelas, comedies, dramas and more.



This special deal launches just in time for customers to experience all of TelevisaUnivision’s coverage of the biggest soccer tournaments this summer: CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, starting June 20, and UEFA Euro 2024, which begins June 14, culminating with back-to-back championship title games on July 14.

Additionally, Verizon and ViX’s partnership will extend to experiential activations for Verizon customers and employees, including exclusive access to tentpole events, talent meet and greets, ViX Originals screenings, and other giveaways. This deal with TelevisaUnivision and ViX builds on Verizon’s portfolio of partnerships and services engaging Latino consumers, including ongoing relationships with LALIGA North America and Alianza de Futbol. Earlier this year, Verizon was one of the only brands to develop Spanish-language advertising exclusively for the Univision broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII as part of a year-long partnership with J Balvin. In addition, Verizon helps keep customers connected to loved ones in Latin America with great deals on international calling plans and through a partnership with Nova Credit , Verizon recognizes international credit history – making it even easier to access the best plans and devices on America’s most reliable 5G network.

“We’re happy to expand our partnership with Verizon, expanding the reach of our industry-leading Spanish-language content,” said Adam Waltuch, EVP of Global Distributions and Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “We share in their commitment to provide in-language content to consumers across the country, and this deal meets the needs of the growing Spanish-speaking audience.”

“Verizon is committed to keeping our customers connected to the people, places and passions that they love,” said Angie Klein, Senior Vice President, Growth Marketing & Content at Verizon. “ViX Premium provides the US Latino audience with an unprecedented portfolio of original and live Spanish-language content, and this partnership with TelevisaUnivision is a meaningful opportunity for Verizon to deliver the content and exclusive experiences our customers want.”

Visit verizon.com or your nearest Verizon store to learn more. For assistance in Spanish dial 1-844-464-8796.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world.

1 Offer valid 6.20 to 7.31.24 for new or current customers who add a new smartphone line (excludes bring your own phone activation) on myPlan, new 5G Home / LTE Home internet customers or new Fios home internet customers. Available only to US residents, 18 and over, who do not have a current ViX Premium subscription. Offer must be redeemed through Verizon +play no later than 10.29.24. After the 12 month promotional period, subscription auto renews at the then-current standard monthly retail price (currently $6.99/month) (plus applicable taxes), unless you cancel prior to renewal. Cancel anytime in +play Manage dashboard. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Use of ViX is subject to ViX Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . +play access included for Verizon postpaid mobile, Verizon Home Internet, and Fios TV subscribers. Eligibility requirements apply; some offers may not be available to you via +play. Exclusive savings available on select partner subscriptions. All products and services sold on +play require a separate subscription or purchase; add'l terms apply.

