Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store: Over 99k Apps Delisted

LONDON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store , analyzing Q1 2024 delisted apps. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Apple or the app developer.



Pixalate’s report analyzes apps delisted from the Apple App Store during the first quarter of 2024. The research focuses on profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings:

1.49M apps were removed from the Apple App Store between Q1 2021 to Q1 2024; this number is close to the current number of apps available for download ( 1.84M ) 99.5k apps delisted in Q1 2024

apps were removed from the Apple App Store between Q1 2021 to Q1 2024; this number is close to the current number of apps available for download 46% of apps delisted in Q1 2024 were abandoned (or not updated in more than 2 years) prior to their removal

of apps delisted in Q1 2024 were abandoned (or not updated in more than 2 years) prior to their removal 8% ( 8k ) of apps delisted in Q1 2024 had detectable ads.txt files, indicating that they are advertising-enabled apps 80.5k apps with ads have been delisted since Q1 2022

of apps delisted in Q1 2024 had detectable ads.txt files, indicating that they are advertising-enabled apps 99% of delisted apps have less than 1k user ratings; 50 recently published apps (less than 6 months old) gained more than 1k user ratings before being removed from the Apple App Store

of delisted apps have less than user ratings; recently published apps (less than 6 months old) gained more than user ratings before being removed from the Apple App Store Apple apps registered in APAC, EMEA and North America share a similar rate of app delisting (4%)





Top 10 Apps Delisted From Apple App Store in Q1 2024:

Here are the top 10 delisted mobile apps in the Apple App Store by number of user ratings:

GameChanger Classic – 765k Zulily – 727k 我功夫特牛 – 302k Kim Kardashian: Hollywood – 216k Mobile Legends: Bang Bang VNG – 166k FOX NOW: Watch TV & Sports. – 153 Words With Friends – Word Game – 151k ONE PIECE サウザンドストーム – 140k Tavla Plus! – 125k iScanner - PDF Scanner App – 115k

Apps that violate app store policies, including those without a detected privacy policy, may be delisted from the app stores. However, they can remain on a user’s mobile device, posing potential privacy and security risks. Advertisers who serve ads on such apps may expose themselves to compliance risks even after delisting them.



The delisting of apps is a common practice among app stores to remove low-quality, non-compliant or malicious apps. Apple regularly removes such apps from its app stores.