Buy Now Pay Later Research Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 44% - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2023-2030

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study on buy now pay later market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.



The report on the global buy now pay later market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The global buy now pay later market was valued at about USD 179.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3327.9 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of over 44.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



The report on buy now pay later market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global buy now pay later market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global buy now pay later market over the period of 2021-2030. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

The surge in e-commerce platforms offering online payment methods is fueling rapid expansion.

The surging smartphone usage and faster internet connections have empowered both retailers and customers to engage in digital payments driving the buy now pay later market growth.

Restraints

Limited awareness about the service and the abundance of various payment choices might hinder the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Affordable and convenient payment services of buy now pay later platforms create lucrative opportunities for the market.

