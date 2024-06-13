Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Valuation is Poised to Go Beyond USD 36.35 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lawn and garden consumables market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 36.35 billion by 2032 from US$ 21.57 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period, 2024–2032.

The lawn and garden consumables market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by an increasing interest in home gardening and outdoor living spaces. As of 2024, this trend shows no signs of slowing down. One of the primary factors contributing to the demand growth is the rise in the number of homeowners engaging in gardening as a hobby or for self-sustainability purposes. According to recent surveys in 2023, 67% of American households participate in some form of gardening, a notable increase from 55% in 2020. This surge is reflected in the sales of garden consumables, with the market experiencing an annual growth rate of 4.5% over the past five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a crucial role in this upward trajectory. With more people spending time at home, there has been a 30% increase in home improvement projects, including lawn and garden activities. This has led to a 22% rise in the sale of fertilizers and a 19% increase in the purchase of seeds and plants. Furthermore, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability has driven the demand for organic gardening products, which now constitute 23% of total garden consumable sales, up from 15% in 2019. The market for eco-friendly garden products is projected to grow by 6.8% annually, reflecting consumers' preference for sustainable living practices.

Technological advancements and innovative products have further spurred the lawn and garden consumables market. Smart gardening tools and automated irrigation systems have seen a 25% increase in adoption, making it easier for consumers to maintain their gardens efficiently. Additionally, the rising popularity of urban gardening has contributed to a 35% growth in the sale of container gardening products. The expansion of e-commerce has also facilitated this growth, with online sales of lawn and garden consumables increasing by 28% annually. This shift to online platforms has made it more convenient for consumers to access a wide range of products, thus driving overall market demand. In conclusion, the lawn and garden consumables market is poised for continued growth, fueled by lifestyle changes, technological advancements, and a heightened focus on sustainability.

Key Findings in Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 36.35 billion CAGR 5.97% Largest Region (2023) North America (38.2%) By Products Fertilizers (34.4%) By End Users Residential (44.5%) Top Trends Increased Home Gardening Participation: More households are engaging in gardening activities.

Rising Demand for Organic Products: Consumers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly and organic gardening supplies.

Adoption of Smart Gardening Tools: Technological advancements are driving the use of automated and smart gardening equipment. Top Drivers Environmental Sustainability Awareness: Growing consumer awareness about sustainability is boosting demand for organic and eco-friendly products.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in gardening tools and equipment are making gardening more accessible and efficient. Top Challenges Economic Uncertainty: Fluctuating economic conditions can impact consumer spending on non-essential items like gardening supplies.

Rising Costs of Living: Increased household expenses may limit disposable income available for gardening projects.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Issues in sourcing and logistics can affect the availability and cost of garden consumables.

The Dominance of Fertilizers in Lawn and Garden Consumables Market to Contribute More than US$ 7.41 Billion

Fertilizers are the most consumed products in the lawn and garden consumables market due to their critical role in enhancing plant health and growth. They provide essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are often deficient in soil. These nutrients are vital for plant development, leading to healthier, greener lawns and more productive gardens. For instance, nitrogen is available to plants in forms such as ammonium and nitrate, which are crucial for their growth but often need replenishment through fertilizers. The effectiveness of fertilizers in addressing common lawn and garden issues, such as weed growth, unwanted moss, and insect infestations, further drives their consumption.

The variety of fertilizers available caters to different needs and preferences, contributing to their widespread use. There are organic fertilizers, such as composted animal manures and bone meals, which improve soil fertility naturally. Synthetic fertilizers, developed during the Green Revolution, offer precise nutrient control and are widely used for their efficiency. Examples of popular lawn fertilizers include GreenView Lawn Food, which promotes a greener lawn, and Espoma Spring Lawn Booster, which supports healthy root growth. The choice between granular and liquid fertilizers, as well as the preference for organic versus synthetic options, allows gardeners to select products that best suit their specific requirements.

The Green Revolution: Residential Users Dominate the Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Contribute More than US$ 9.72 billion to Market Revenue

Residential users are the largest end users of lawn and garden consumables, driven by several factors that underscore their significant contribution to the market. First, the sheer volume of residential properties is a primary driver. In the United States alone, there are over 140 million housing units, with 62% of these being single-family homes, many of which possess lawns and gardens. Additionally, nearly 80% of American households engage in some form of lawn or garden activity, contributing to a multi-billion-dollar industry. This widespread participation results in a steady demand for consumables such as fertilizers, seeds, soil conditioners, and pest control products.

Moreover, the trend towards urban gardening and the growing popularity of home improvement projects have significantly bolstered residential consumption. Approximately 35% of urban households in the U.S. now engage in some form of gardening, reflecting a 29% increase over the past decade. Concurrently, spending on home improvement and gardening supplies surged by 14% in 2023, reaching an estimated $47.8 billion in the lawn and garden consumables market. This financial commitment is mirrored in the average household expenditure on lawn and garden supplies, which stands at $503 annually. The rise of eco-friendly gardening practices has also spurred demand for organic fertilizers and natural pest control products, with the organic lawn care market growing by 20% annually.

The emotional and psychological benefits of gardening play a crucial role in the growth lawn and garden consumables market. Research indicates that 42% of gardeners cite stress relief as a primary motivation, while 40% say it provides a sense of accomplishment. This emotional connection to gardening fosters a loyal consumer base dedicated to maintaining and improving their outdoor spaces. The correlation between gardening and mental well-being has further propelled the market, with 65% of millennials reporting that they garden to enhance their mental health. These factors collectively explain why residential users dominate the lawn and garden consumables market, driven by a combination of volume, financial investment, and the intrinsic benefits associated with gardening.

Flourishing Demand for Garden and Lawn Consumables in North America Makes it Market Leader Thanks to its US$ 8.23 Billion Revenue Contribution to Global Market

The North American garden and lawn consumables market, particularly in the United States, has seen a notable surge in demand. Post-recession economic recovery and a rebound in the housing market have significantly influenced this trend, with renovation projects and new housing developments boosting spending on landscaping and gardening. Nearly 55% of American homes have gardens, reflecting a substantial market for these consumables. The growing trend of outdoor activities and house parties has further fueled demand, making lawn care a priority for many homeowners. Additionally, local government initiatives investing in public gardens and lawns have enhanced public spaces and contributed to market growth.

The rise in remote working has allowed individuals more time for gardening, a popular hobby in the U.S. The country accounted for more than 80% of the overall revenue in the North American lawn and garden consumables market in 2023. Technological advancements, such as multifunctional fertilizers and ready-to-use pesticides, have made lawn care more accessible and efficient. The boom in e-commerce has further expanded market reach, making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of products.

Regional preferences play a significant role, with the South and West regions of the U.S. expected to exhibit the healthiest growth in demand due to factors like faster population growth, economic recovery, and a large number of golf courses. Major suppliers in the market include Scotts Miracle-Gro, Central Garden & Pet, Nutrien, CRH, and Bayer, all reporting increased sales of lawn consumables. Fertilizers remain the leading product segment, providing essential nutrients, boosting plant productivity, and aiding in disease resistance. Consumers are also increasingly opting for eco-friendly and organic products, aligning with broader environmental trends.

Public And Private Investments are on the Rise and Helping North America to Stay at Top

Both public and private investments in landscaping and gardening projects are driving lawn and garden consumables market growth, aiming to enhance aesthetic appeal and environmental quality. Seasonal factors heavily influence demand, with peak sales during spring and summer. Urban gardening practices, including rooftop and community gardens, are gaining popularity, contributing to the increased demand for consumables. The health and wellness benefits associated with gardening, such as stress reduction and physical activity, have encouraged more people to take up this hobby. Demographic shifts, including an aging population with more leisure time and younger generations interested in sustainable living, are also driving the market. Adaptation to climate change, including the use of drought-resistant plants and efficient irrigation systems, is influencing the types of consumables in demand. The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous innovation and product diversification, with companies striving to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences.

Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Key Players

