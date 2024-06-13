Bioactive Wound Management Global Strategic Market Report 2024-2030: Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioactive Wound Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Bioactive Wound Management is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Bioactive Wound Management Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and highlights key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable insights within the report can help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions.
The Alginates segment in the Global Bioactive Wound Management Market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching US$1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Collagen-Based Dressings segment is also set to grow robustly, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.5% over the next eight years. Regionally, the U.S. market is estimated at $751.3 million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 9% CAGR, reaching $313.4 million by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also showing strong growth trends.
The report features comprehensive market data, including an independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis of key markets, such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Profiles of major players, such as 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Baxter International, Inc., are provided. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|403
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Bioactive Wound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude
- Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude
- Outlook
- Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective Wound Management Products
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)
- Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type
- Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
- Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings
- Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions
- Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
- Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest
- Smart" Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care
- Startups Enter the Fray
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant
- Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing
- Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend
- Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management
- 3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria
- New Bioactive Wound Dressings
- Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives
- Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
- COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients
- Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings
- Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market
- Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load
- Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern
- Tissue Engineering in Wound Care
- Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
- Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 90 Featured):
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- ConMed Corporation
- Coloplast Group
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC
- AlloSource
- Collagen Matrix, Inc.
- Braile Biomedica
- ACell Inc.
- Axio Biosolutions Private Limited
- Biovotec AS
- Argentum Medical LLC (Silverlon)
- Avery Dennison Medical
- Bio-medical Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.
