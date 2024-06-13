Bioactive Wound Management Global Strategic Market Report 2024-2030: Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioactive Wound Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bioactive Wound Management is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Bioactive Wound Management Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and highlights key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable insights within the report can help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions.

The Alginates segment in the Global Bioactive Wound Management Market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching US$1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Collagen-Based Dressings segment is also set to grow robustly, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.5% over the next eight years. Regionally, the U.S. market is estimated at $751.3 million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 9% CAGR, reaching $313.4 million by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also showing strong growth trends.

The report features comprehensive market data, including an independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis of key markets, such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Profiles of major players, such as 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Baxter International, Inc., are provided. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bioactive Wound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude

Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude

Outlook

Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective Wound Management Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions

Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest

Smart" Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

Startups Enter the Fray

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant

Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing

Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend

Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management

3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria

New Bioactive Wound Dressings

Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives

Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market

Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load

Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern

Tissue Engineering in Wound Care

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

