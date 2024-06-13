North America Dermal Facial Fillers Market Report 2023-2024 & 2032 by Material Type (Temporary Fillers, Semi-Permanent Fillers, Permanent Fillers), Product Origin (Natural, Synthetic)

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dermal Facial Fillers Market Report by Material Type (Temporary Fillers, Semi-Permanent Fillers, Permanent Fillers), Product Origin (Natural, Synthetic), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America dermal facial fillers market size reached US$ 1,384.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 2,417.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2032.







Dermal facial fillers are small injections of gel, made from either synthetic or naturally derived materials such as hyaluronic acid. They tend to fill in wrinkles and add volume to soft tissues in different parts of the face, such as around the eye, cheeks, mouth, jawline and lips. A majority of population use dermal fillers to add volume to weakened facial features and to stimulate collagen growth. They plump skin and gently lift it to restore collagen loss due to the normal aging process. Furthermore, dermal fillers motivate the body to create its own natural collagen and restore the face to a more natural, youthful appearance.



North America dermal facial fillers market is currently being driven by several factors. Increasing aesthetically conscious population has catalyzed the demand for dermal facial fillers in the region. Furthermore, the market is being driven by the growing geriatric population to delay the aging appearance by means of non-invasive surgical aesthetic procedures, such as dermal facial fillers. Apart from this, a continuous rise in imbalance diet, stress and insomnia has resulted in premature wrinkles and scarring, thus fueling the demand in the region.

Moreover, the non-invasive and less-time consuming nature of dermal facial filling process coupled with the decreasing post-surgery complexities have also catalysed the market growth. Additionally, the rising per capita incomes and growing awareness through social media platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram, will continue to spur the demand for dermal facial fillers in the upcoming years.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1384.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2417.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered North America

