Global Instant Payments Market Report 2024: Total Value of Instant Payments to Increase from $22 Trillion in 2024, to Reach $58 Trillion by 2028

The Instant Payments research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from banks, infrastructure providers, regulators, and businesses to understand future growth, emerging trends, and the competitive environment.



The suite includes access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of real-time payments, an intuitive study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 17 market leaders in the instant payments space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing banks, financial institutions and infrastructure providers to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and rapidly growing market.



Key Statistics

$22tn - Total value of instant payments in 2024

$58tn - Total value of instant payments in 2028

161% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Landscape: Insights into emerging trends and drivers of the expansion of the instant payments market; addressing factors limiting its growth, such as scam risk and business hesitancy. It provides analysis of the different use cases in both the consumer and business sectors, breaking down which have witnessed different adoption rates among instant payment services. The Country Readiness Index positions 60 countries in their relative place in the real-time payments space, their readiness for the technology and their future growth.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the real-time payments market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecast: This provides an overview of the instant payments market, including the volume and value of instant payments transactions, split by B2B and consumer payments, and by domestic and cross-border payments.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 17 instant payments vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring major players in the instant payments provider space.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

