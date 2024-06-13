DEADLINE ALERT for BIIB, DRCT, FSLY, CRGE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB)

Class Period: February 3, 2022 – February 13, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Biogen had overstated its efforts to enhance its transparency, corporate governance, and compliance controls and procedures, as well as the efficacy of those controls and procedures; (2) accordingly, Biogen maintained inadequate compliance controls and procedures in connection with its business operations in foreign countries; (3) Biogen and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful or otherwise improper conduct in several foreign countries; (4) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, financial, and reputational harm; (5) Biogen overstated the strength of its AD-related product portfolio, including the Company’s and Eisai’s efforts and success in launching and providing access to Leqembi; (6) Biogen also downplayed the negative impact that the Reata Acquisition would have on its FY 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS; (7) all the foregoing were likely to have a significant negative impact on Biogen’s 2023 results; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT)

Class Period: April 17, 2023 – March 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s transition toward a “cookie-less” advertising environment was accelerated and would impact revenue in 2024; (2) the Company’s alternatives to third-party cookies, including planned investments in AI and machine learning to build on first-party data sources, would not be viable alternatives to third-party cookies and similar tracking technologies; (3) the Company did not have adequate solutions to address the impending phase out of third-party cookies by Google; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY)

Class Period: February 15, 2024 – May 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; (2) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (3) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE)

Class Period: December 15, 2021 – February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was invested in an illiquid limited partnership Interest; (2) the Company’s investments with KORR Acquisitions were “critical” to Charge’s liquidity, and the failure to return them proximately caused a default on the Arena Notes; (3) the Company was facing a serious liquidity crisis and risk of default under the Arena Notes on account of Orr and KORR Acquisitions’ failure to return the Company funds; (4) Charge’s internal disclosure controls and procedures were not effective during the Class Period; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

