SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Malibu Boats, Inc. – MBUU

The class action concerns whether Malibu Boats and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2024, Malibu Boats announced that the Company and its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Jack Springer (“Springer”), had “mutually agreed” that Springer would cease to serve as CEO.

On this news, Malibu Boats’ stock price fell $4.33 per share, or 9.1%, to close at $43.15 per share on February 20, 2024.

Then, on April 11, 2024, Malibu Boats disclosed that Tommy’s Boats (“Tommy’s”), a longtime dealer partner of Malibu Boats, filed a lawsuit against Malibu Boats in federal court, alleging that the Company had delivered some $100 million worth of inventory to Tommy’s in an effort to artificially inflate Malibu Boats’ stock price and market share. The lawsuit alleges that Malibu Boats effectively forced Tommy’s to bring higher-priced but harder to sell boats onto its lots, making it “impossible” for Tommy’s to meet its sales targets, thereby leaving Tommy’s unable to meet various financial obligations associated with its sales.

Following news of the lawsuit, Malibu Boats’ stock price fell $5.68 per share, or 13.58%, over the following two trading days, to close at $36.14 per share on April 15, 2024.

