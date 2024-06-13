Edge Data Centers Global Business Report 2024-2030: Metaverse Creates a Strong Business Case, Role in AI-Powered Voice Assistance Grows Bigger, Autonomous Vehicles to Step Up Demand

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Edge Data Centers is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Edge Data Centers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and highlights key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. The actionable insights provided can help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.

The Edge Data Center Solutions segment is on a significant growth trajectory, projected to reach US$22.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8%. Additionally, the Edge Data Center Services segment is expected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. market for edge data centers is estimated at $5.1 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.6% CAGR, reaching $3.1 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, also display strong growth trends.

The report includes comprehensive market data with independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It also features company profiles of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 429 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Datacenters Are the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy

The Sharp Rise of Edge Computing Fueled by Pandemic Induced Digitalization Throws the Spotlight on Datacenters

The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Global Economic Outlook

Edge Datacenters: What Are They? Why They Are Important & What Benefits Do They Offer?

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Edge Datacenters

Data, Intelligence & Compute is Rapidly Moving Towards the Edge of the Network: Global Opportunity for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Datacenters are Increasingly Being Built on the Concept of Modularity. Here's Why

The Concept of Modularity to Help Move Micro-Datacenters to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity: Global Market for Modular Datacenters (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Datacenters Pave the Way for Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 Applications

Robust Spending on IIoT to Benefit Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Adoption of Edge Computing in Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Edge Datacenters

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Rise of Digital Health Throws Focus on Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives Opportunities for Edge Computing

As Edge Computing Becomes an Indispensable Part of Connected Healthcare, Edge Datacenters to Acquire Immense Significance: Global Connected Healthcare Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Retail Gets Pushed Towards Edge Computing, Pressured by Digitalization Goals, Edge Datacenters Become a Critical Fixture

As Smart Retail Evolves, Edge Datacenters Become Vital in Realizing the Promised Benefits of Edge Computing: Global Market for Smart Retail (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

Real Time Processing Needs of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Spurs Demand for Edge Datacenters

Growing Popularity of AR, VR & MR Drives Demand for Edge Computing & Generates Parallel Investments in Edge Datacenters: Global AR, VR & MR Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Metaverse Pushes Up Interest in Edge Datacenters

Metaverse Creates a Strong Business Case for Edge Datacenters: Global Market for Metaverse (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Role of Edge Datacenters in AI-Powered Voice Assistance Grows Bigger

Autonomous Vehicles to Step Up the Need for Edge Datacenters

