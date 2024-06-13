EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of May 31, 2024

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding

as of May 31, 2024

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (June 13, 2024 - 6:00 pm) – As of May 31, 2024, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

May 31, 2024 Shares outstanding 453,863,4131 Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 452,111,925 Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 453,863,413

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 2,366 shares delivered but not yet registered as of May 31, 2024.

2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

Attachment