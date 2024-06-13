Green Builder Media Announces Zero Energy Ready Home Demonstration Project With Production Giant Beazer Homes

Lake City, Colo., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VISION House® Las Vegas project will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Beazer Homes is meeting its industry-leading commitment to deliver 100% U.S. DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes by the end of 2025.

The project will be built in the 61-unit Aria Crossing Neighborhood at Cadence in Las Vegas and will be open for tours during Design & Construction Week in February 2025. The project will feature one baseline model, one upgrade model, and one “deconstructed” home that will showcase behind-the-wall systems.

“We are thrilled to partner with Beazer Homes to highlight its commitment to zero energy home building,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “As climate-responsive design strategies, building science best practices, and net zero carbon construction approaches evolve, sustainable homes will exist at attainable price points at every level of the market. The VISION House Las Vegas will demonstrate this, spotlighting net zero, electrification, energy and water efficiency, healthy home, solar + storage, resiliency, and cost-effectiveness.”

The theme for the VISION House Las Vegas is “Crossing the Rubicon,” which means there is no turning back from high-performance building. Beazer is raising the bar for all builders—particularly large production builders—with its national commitment to ZERH certification.

“We are going to have zero energy ready homes across our entire portfolio,” says Beazer Home’s President and CEO Allan Merrill. “We promote it every day to our home buyers, but we also want our competitors, regulatory authorities, and others to see that this is not a science experiment. This is something that can be done at scale. It can be done within the combined constraints of consumer preferences, affordability, and the expectations on public companies to generate returns for shareholders. Working with a partner like Green Builder Media on The VISION House Las Vegas gives us an opportunity to tell that story.”

“Codes, regulations, climate-risk disclosure, and market demand are propelling radical change in the home building industry,” Gutterman emphasizes. “In the near future, we will look back at this moment—as we cross the Rubicon toward a decarbonized built environment—and recognize it as the tipping point for massive systems change.”

Click here to read about this ground-breaking show home project, including information on the design, products, systems, and events. Follow #VisionHouseLasVegas25 for real-time updates.

