Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 8 bids for ISK 2,060m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.55%-3.63% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,460m were accepted in the series at 3.58% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 22,760m.

Settlement date will be 20 June 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.