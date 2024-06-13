Toll Brothers Opens New Model Home at its Beckham Place at Morningside Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its stunning new model home is now open at Beckham Place at Morningside, a community of luxury townhomes in Atlanta, Georgia. Beckham Place at Morningside offers 60 new construction townhomes, each with rooftop terrace views. Home prices start in the low $700,000s. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are open and available for tours at 1770 Beckham Place in Northeast Atlanta.



The thoughtfully crafted Beckham Place at Morningside model home features innovative architecture and stunning interiors, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design. Toll Brothers offers new four-story luxury townhomes at Beckham Place at Morningside, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garages, and rooftop terraces. The modern home designs range from 1,768 to over 2,044 square feet of luxury living space.

Beckham Place at Morningside is ideally situated in Atlanta’s established Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood, just steps away from the Atlanta Beltline, Piedmont Park, the historic neighborhoods of Ansley Park and Virginia Highlands, and within easy walking distance to a variety of local shops and restaurants. Onsite resort-style amenities including a community swimming pool, pavilion, and fire pit.

“With its luxury home designs and location within one of Atlanta’s most coveted walkable in-town neighborhoods, Beckham Place at Morningside truly provides home buyers with the best of what Atlanta has to offer,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Morningside is one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods, and the supply of new residential construction here is limited. We look forward to welcoming home buyers to Beckham Place so they can see for themselves the exceptional lifestyle our new home community offers.”

For more information on Beckham Place at Morningside and to schedule an appointment to tour the new Toll Brothers model home, call 855-229-5676, or visit TollBrothers.com/GA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities and operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

