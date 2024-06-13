Greystone Monticello Welcomes Sean Bryce to Strengthen Multifamily Bridge Lending Initiatives

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending provider specializing in capital finance products and services for the multifamily, healthcare, and senior housing sectors, announced that Sean Bryce has joined the firm as a Director, focusing on originating Multifamily bridge loans. Mr. Bryce is based in Atlanta, Georgia and reports to Eric Baum, head of Multifamily Bridge Lending at Greystone Monticello.

“We are pleased to welcome Sean aboard,” expressed Greg McManus, Chief Operating Officer of Greystone Monticello. “His established client network and extensive industry acumen will significantly enhance our bridge lending platform. Sean will play a pivotal role in driving our loan origination objectives forward and delivering unparalleled value to our clients.”

Sharing his enthusiasm, Mr. Bryce remarked, "Joining forces with Greystone Monticello represents an exceptional opportunity to collaborate with an esteemed entity in the real estate finance domain. I am excited to have the opportunity to help the Greystone Monticello team continue to grow their client relations and build on what is already a robust loan origination team.”

Mr. Bryce has 12 years of experience originating and managing commercial real estate debt investments on all property types across the United States. He most recently served as an Assistant Vice President for Voya Investment Management where he focused on originating commercial mortgage loans as well as leading workout efforts for various special situations within Voya's CML portfolio. Prior to Voya, Mr. Bryce was a Senior Associate with Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners (formerly JCR Capital) in Denver, Colorado. Sean began his career at RAIT Financial Trust, a mortgage REIT focused on value-add and transitional commercial real estate. In each role, he was responsible for all aspects of the debt investment including sourcing, evaluation, loan structuring, term sheet negotiations, underwriting, and closing. He received a Bachelor of Science with concentrations in Finance and Real Estate from Villanova University.

About Greystone Monticello

Greystone Monticello provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries along with hands-on collateral asset management to help service our clients. Greystone Monticello provides clients with exceptional service with breadth and depth of industry experience. For more information, visit www.greystonemonticello.com.

