DEADLINE ALERT for SPT, NARI, and UNH: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)

Class Period: November 2, 2023 – May 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s sales and revenue growth were not indicative of the Company’s growth as it transitioned to an enterprise sales cycle; (2) that the Company faced integration challenges with its acquisition of Tagger; (3) as a result, the Company was “self inducing sales headwinds;” (4) as a result, the Company would revise fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI)

Class Period: February 24, 2022 – February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) repeatedly touted Inari’s financial results and the success of its product sales, but failed to disclose that these numbers were inflated by bribes and other improper and illegal payments to healthcare providers; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)

Class Period: March 14, 2022 – February 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) UnitedHealth never established proper firewalls between Optum and UnitedHealthcare as required by its own policy, and as it told the court in the antitrust action, the DOJ and investors it would do; (2) Firewalls were never properly created for certain business applications; (3) Despite assurances to the contrary, there was never a meaningful technological separation between Optum and UnitedHealthcare that prevented the sharing of customer sensitive information; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

