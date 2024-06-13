Metro is bringing back the nostalgic flavours and fun of childhood through ‘Savour Summer Saturdays’

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro recognizes that when it comes to summer, the best memories are often made savouring simple moments of in-person connection. Whether it’s sharing a popsicle on the front porch, racing through grassy fields or taking a dip, these are just some activities that we have lost to excessive screen time. In Canada, two to four year olds are already averaging 2.5 hours of screen time daily, and that number is skyrocketing to 6 hours by the time they reach eight to ten years old. That’s why this June, Metro is collaborating with Ontario seniors’ organizations to host Savour Summer Saturdays: a series of FREE, senior-led community barbecues which bring back the nostalgic flavours and fun of childhood for all generations to enjoy together.



“For seniors, there’s nostalgia in seeing the things they loved in their youthful summers still enjoyed today,” explains Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President of Metro. “It's no surprise that most of them crave and look forward to summer gatherings (79 per cent) and so we’re delighted to be giving local seniors the reins to both pass down and partake in the simple, timeless joys of summer with their communities.”

According to research by Metro, 68 per cent of Ontario seniors ages 65+ agree summer doesn’t look the same as it used to. While today’s children are increasingly trading sandcastles for smartphones, Metro’s survey shows seniors carry the fondest memories of simple summer fun: over half list riding bicycles (77 per cent), going to the beach or the pool (71 per cent), and/or playing outdoor games (63 per cent) as favourite summer activities from the past. In fact, one 74-year-old says they used to find endless entertainment in a simple game of “kick the can” and a 72-year-old recalls the plain joy of just “hanging out with friends, doing nothing.”

To help reintroduce these types of simple summer joys to the next generation, Metro is partnering with seniors from Toronto’s Dixon Hall and Ottawa’s Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre (WOCRC) to cook up nostalgia-inducing barbecues for their greater communities. Building on the success of Metro’s intergenerational holiday cooking classes , these inaugural senior-led summer events will help young families unplug and enjoy classic games, like Simon Says and cornhole, while creating a fun-filled afternoon for local seniors alike.

“Sometimes seniors forget to laugh,” explains 80-year-old Ian Rayburn, a retired teacher and client of WOCRC who will lead Ottawa’s event. “Kids can show older people what life used to be like and what life can still be like.”

Onsite, guests of all ages will get to fuel their fun with classic summer staple foods, inspired by Ontario seniors’ favourites and provided by Metro: juicy hamburgers, fresh corn on the cob and sweet scoops of ice cream. To ensure local communities can savour the season all summer long, Metro will also be donating a total of $4,000 to partner organizations and handing out Selection summer treats for attendees to take home.

Whether you’re young - or just young at heart - sign your family up for Metro’s FREE, nostalgia-inducing summer events:

Toronto can click HERE to sign up for June 22, 2024

Ottawa can click HERE to sign up for June 29, 2024

About the Study

From May 24 to 27, 2024, METRO Inc. conducted an online survey among a sample of 514 seniors aged 65+ in Ontario, hosted on the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca .

About Angus Reid Group

Angus Reid is Canada's most well-known and respected name in opinion and market research data. Offering a variety of research solutions to businesses, brands, governments, not-for-profit organizations and more, the Angus Reid team connects technologies and people to derive powerful insights that inform your decisions. Data is collected through a suite of tools utilizing the latest technologies. Prime among that is the Angus Reid Forum, an opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

