GTT’s 2024 combined shareholders’ Annual General Meeting summary

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – June 13, 2024. The combined shareholders’ Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) met yesterday, under the chairmanship of Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.

All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were approved. It is specified that following the Annual General Meeting, as previously announced, the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer have been separated, Philippe Berterottière remaining Chairman of the Board, and Jean-Baptiste Choimet assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer.

During the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved in particular the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 and appropriation of net income including the payment of a dividend of 4.36 euros per share, it being specified that an interim dividend amounting to 1.85 euro was paid on December 14, 2023. The balance due, i.e. 2.51 euros per share, will be paid on June 20, 2024, it being stipulated that the ex‑dividend date will be June 18, 2024.

The AGM has approved the appointment of Ernst & Young Audit as Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying the sustainability information.

The AGM ratified the co-option of Ms. Domitille Doat Le Bigot as director and approved the renewal of the term of office of Ms. Carolle Foissaud as director.

The AGM approved the information stipulated in Article L. 22-10-9, I. of the French Commercial Code provided in the report of corporate governance. It also approved the elements of the compensation paid or allocated to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the year ended, as well as the following policies for the 2024 financial:

the compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the period from January 1, 2024 to June 12, 2024,

the compensation policy of the Chief Executive Officer as of June 12, 2024,

the compensation policy of the Chairman of the Board as of June 12, 2024,

the compensation policy of the members of the Board of Directors.

Finally, the AGM authorized the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company’s shares and to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of the Company’s treasury shares.

Following to the resignation of Ms. Frédérique Kalb as of June 12, 2024 after the end of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of directors is composed of 8 Directors, of which 5 are men and 3 are women, and 6 are independent (i.e. 75%):

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman of the Board

Domitille Doat-Le Bigot, Independent Director

Carolle Foissaud, Independent Director

Luc Gillet, Independent Director

Pierre Guiollot, Director

Pascal Macioce, Independent Director

Catherine Ronge, Independent Director

Antoine Rostand, Independent Director

The composition of the Board of Directors is thus in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code following the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The results of the vote on each resolution and the replay of the Annual General Meeting will soon be available on GTT’s website (www.gtt.fr) at Finance / Shareholders’ meeting.

Financial agenda

Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2023 financial year: June 20, 2024

Publication of the 2024 half-year results: July 25, 2024 (after close of trading)

2024 third-quarter activity update: October 25, 2024 (after close of trading)





About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of zero-carbon solutions. Through its subsidiary, Elogen, which designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, GTT is also actively involved in the green hydrogen sector.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Investor relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 56 37

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Attachment