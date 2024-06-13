Frozen Mushrooms Market to Reach $568.5 Million Globally by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Frozen Mushrooms Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global frozen mushrooms market generated $337.9 million, and is anticipated to generate $568.5 million by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growing popularity of vegetarian & vegan diets, increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of mushrooms, and the extended shelf life of frozen mushrooms are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global frozen mushrooms market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the regulatory constraints and inherent seasonality & perishability of mushrooms may restrict market growth in the coming future. Contrarily, the continuous advancements in freezing technologies and expanding product offerings with value-added options, such as pre-sliced mushrooms, blends, and seasoned products are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the frozen mushrooms market expansion during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $337.9 million Market Size in 2032 $568.5 million CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 305 Segments Covered Type, Application, And Region. Drivers Increasing awareness regarding vegan products Growing consumer preference for plant-based options Extended storage capability of frozen mushrooms Opportunities Innovations in freezing technologies Expanding product offerings Restraints Food safety challenges and regulatory constraints

Type: Shiitake Sub-segment to Hold Major Share by 2032

The shiitake sub-segment accounted for the largest global frozen mushrooms market share of 36.5% in 2022 and is expected to continue to hold major share by 2032. The sub-segment's growth can be attributed to shiitake mushrooms’ distinct flavor and nutritional profile, aligning with consumer preferences for convenience and health. With their umami richness and culinary versatility, shiitake mushrooms are sought-after for their perceived health benefits and ease of integration into various dishes, reflecting evolving dietary trends and driving industry innovation.

Application: Food Service Industry Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The food service industry sub-segment held the largest market share of 71.4% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major share during the forecast period due to the significant demand for frozen mushrooms in culinary applications. Widely valued for their flavor enhancement and versatility, frozen mushrooms offer chefs and foodservice professionals’ convenience, extended shelf life, and consistent quality, ensuring high standards across menus.

Region: North America Market to Witness Prominent Growth During the Forecast Period

The North America frozen mushrooms market accounted for the largest share of 36.0% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to dominate in terms of market share by 2032. This is mainly due to the rising consumer demand for convenient, longer-lasting food options in the region. This preference, driven by busy lifestyles and a focus on nutrition, fuels the popularity of frozen mushrooms as a practical alternative to fresh ones. Besides, consumers in North America prioritize frozen foods for meal preparation and storage, further boosting the market.

Leading Players in the Frozen Mushrooms Market:

Beatnic

Okechamp

Lutece Holdings

Bonduelle Fresh

Big Mountain Foods

Costa Group

Monterey Mushrooms

McCain Foods

Monaghan Mushrooms

Denis Vidmar

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global frozen mushrooms market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

