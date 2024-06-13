BlockDAG Network’s X1 Miner App is Now Available on Apple App Store: What’s New for Users

London, UK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant development for the cryptocurrency world, BlockDAG Network has launched its much-anticipated X1 Miner App on the Apple App Store. This release marks the dawn of the "Smart-Mining" revolution, enabling users to mine cryptocurrencies directly from their smart iOS devices. For Android users, the app is currently available in its BETA version, with the full version set to launch soon.





The X1 Miner App aims to democratize cryptocurrency mining by making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience level and geographical location. The app features a user-friendly interface that simplifies the mining process making it a perfect journey for both beginners and seasoned miners. Users can easily sign up and log in using their phone number and OTP verification which ensures a seamless onboarding experience.

One of the standout features of the X1 Miner App is the presale opportunity it offers. With the project on the verge of raising a historic $50 million, now is an ideal time for users to get involved and secure their share before the price increases and they can do so through the App. Additionally, the app allows users to invite friends to their mining circle, boosting their mining power once the blockchain goes live in September with the mainnet launch.

The current version of the app includes a robust settings module that enables users to customize their experience. The referral feature further incentivizes users by allowing them to increase their earnings through network expansion.

Looking ahead, BlockDAG has outlined several exciting features that will be integrated into the X1 Miner App. These include wallet support for managing cryptocurrencies within the app, the ability to mine BDAG coins and gain from it once the mainnet launches, and seamless login and signup options through social media integrations with Google, Facebook, and Apple. Users will also be able to purchase cryptocurrencies directly within the app, and a real-time chat and support module will enhance user communication and customer service relations.

In terms of project milestones, BlockDAG Network plans to launch its testnet in August, giving users the opportunity to start mining BDAG. The mainnet is slated for a September launch, which will enable full-scale mining and operations.

iOS users can download the X1 Miner App from the Apple App Store from now while Android users are encouraged to download the latest BETA version APK while they await the full version's release on the Google Play Store.







BlockDAG Network and "Smart Mining"

Mining plays a crucial role in the crypto landscape. Traditionally, cryptocurrency mining involves the use of powerful computers to solve complex mathematical problems, securing the blockchain network and validating transactions in the process. This activity, while essential, often requires significant technical expertise and substantial financial investment in hardware and energy consumption.

"Smart Mining” is an innovative approach to regular crypto mining and it is designed to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible, efficient, and inclusive. BlockDAG Network has pioneered this concept with the launch of its X1 Miner App.

The principles of Smart Mining focus on accessibility, efficiency, and passive income generation. By integrating these principles into their app, BlockDAG Network aims to democratize the mining process, allowing anyone with a smartphone to participate and earn cryptocurrency without the need for expensive hardware or extensive technical knowledge.

The X1 Miner App also epitomizes the concept of "on-the-go" mining. This innovative application transforms any iOS or Android device into a portable mining rig, enabling users to mine BDAG coins from anywhere in the world. The app’s user-friendly interface guides users through the setup process, making it easy for both beginners and experienced miners to start mining quickly.

One of the key benefits of using the X1 Miner App is the potential for daily passive income. By mining BDAG coins through the app, users can earn a steady return without having to actively manage their mining operations. This passive income stream can be a significant advantage for individuals looking to diversify their investment portfolio or generate additional revenue.





With the X1 Miner App now live on the Apple App Store and its imminent release on Google Play Store, BlockDAG Network invites everyone to join the Smart Mining revolution. Download the app, start mining, and be part of the next big thing in cryptocurrency, reaping the benefits of daily passive returns and contributing to the growth of a decentralized financial ecosystem.

