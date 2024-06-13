Jonathan Melmed: Leading Melmed Law Group with Dedication and Excellence





Meet Jonathan Melmed, Founder of Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group proudly highlights the achievements and contributions of its founder, Jonathan Melmed . Since founding the firm in 2015, Jonathan Melmed has become a leading advocate for employee rights and workplace justice.

About Jonathan Melmed

Jonathan Melmed earned his bachelor’s degree from New York University and his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School. With over a decade of experience in employment and labor law, Jonathan has established himself as a formidable force in the legal community.

Professional Memberships and Affiliations

Member, State Bar of California

Member, American Bar Association

Member, Los Angeles County Bar Association

Member, California Employment Lawyers Association

Member, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles



Court Admissions

State Bar of California

U.S. District Court, Central District of California

U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California

U.S. District Court, Northern District of California

U.S. District Court, Southern District of California

U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit

Professional Achievements

Jonathan has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2018 to 2024, a prestigious honor awarded to only 2.5% of California attorneys. His career is marked by the successful litigation of hundreds of class actions, including high-profile cases involving wage and hour disputes , discrimination , harassment , and retaliation.

Notable Cases and Contributions

Jonathan has secured multi-million dollar settlements in class action lawsuits, significantly contributing to the development of employment law through key case law precedents. His dedication to advocating for employee rights and fighting against workplace injustices has earned him a reputation as a compassionate and aggressive representative for his clients.

Areas of Expertise

Jonathan Melmed focuses on:

Employment Law

Labor Law

Class Action Litigation



His practice focuses on representing employees in cases of workplace harassment, discrimination, wage theft, and other employment-related issues. Jonathan is particularly known for his expertise in class action lawsuits involving wage and hour disputes and cases of workplace discrimination and harassment .

Client Testimonials

Clients often praise Jonathan for his dedication, aggressive representation, and compassionate approach. His commitment to achieving favorable outcomes and ensuring fair treatment for employees has made a significant impact on their lives.

Connect with Jonathan Melmed

For more information or to connect with Jonathan Melmed, visit his LinkedIn profile .

About Melmed Law Group

Founded in 2015 by Jonathan Melmed, Melmed Law Group has become a beacon of hope for employees facing workplace harassment, discrimination, and wage theft. The firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions, earning recognition as a top law firm for employee rights.

