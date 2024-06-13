From Oceania to Omaha, RumbleRama Announces Weekly UVS/ UFS / MHA CCG Games + Matches

New York, NY, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExperienceRick, founder of RumbleRama is thrilled to introduce their new lineup of weekly competitive gaming events, available on UVSRumble.com. As a premier destination for gamers, RumbleRama is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering a vibrant community. Our new events are designed to provide engaging competitions, with convenient options to register and participate. Join us and be part of the excitement that sets RumbleRama apart in the gaming world.

Weekly Event Lineup

For the most up-to-date schedule if things change, can be found at UVSRumble.com

Tuesday Standard : Dive into the action every Tuesday at 10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST with our standard format battles.

Thursday Standard + Set 1 / Retro Format: Relive the classics every Thursday at 9 PM EST or 10:30 PM EST (Rotates Weekly) with our Standard + Set 1 / Retro format events, featuring nostalgic and timeless strategies.

Friday Standard Format: Wrap up your week with intense standard format competitions every Friday at 9 PM EST /6 PM PST, showcasing top-tier gameplay and dynamic tactics.

Saturday Standard Format: Conclude your weekend with high-energy standard format showdowns every Saturday at 10:30 PM EST, highlighting the best talents in the industry.

We are thrilled to bring these diverse and dynamic events to our growing community. Mark your calendars and be part of the RumbleRama experience. Visit UVSRumble.com to catch all the live action and stay informed about the latest news and upcoming events.

One of my favorite musicians Lupe Fiasco said on his song “The Show Goes On” From Auckland out to Oakland, and I’m trying to do it big from Oceania to Omaha. What he (Lupe) accomplished in the music and entertainment industry I’d love to accomplish in the collectibles industry. Working with a curated group of like-minded individuals with the same goals, values and dedication. Mainstream success is second to maintaining quality, integrity and pride in the process. - Rick J., RumbleRama Community Activist & Amateur Deck Builder

Upcoming Releases / Recently Released

Attack on Titan is coming in a few months later this summer and will have a ton of options to choose from. The new AOT set will include the following: Pre-Release Kit for Sealed Events Clash Decks Attack on Titan Challenger Series Decks AOT Booster Boxes

Pre-Release Kit for Sealed Events Clash Decks Attack on Titan Challenger Series Decks AOT Booster Boxes

Fans can immerse themselves in strategic gameplay, featuring their favorite characters and iconic scenes from Attack on Titan. With meticulously designed cards and innovative mechanics, the Attack on Titan Card Game promises an engaging and dynamic experience for both seasoned gamers and newcomers alike. Stay tuned for more details on how you can join the fight against the Titans and experience the epic battles firsthand.



About RumbleRama

RumbleRama is your premier destination for competitive gaming events. Committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and fostering a vibrant community, we offer easy access to register and pay for event entries. Join us and be part of the excitement in the gaming industry.

Below are some other good resources from the RumbleRama Community for the MHA CCG and other card community enthusiasts:

Some amazing Youtube Videos of How To Play The Game: ExperienceRick's How To Play MHA CCG (4.8 / 5) | Soljah's How to play the My Hero Academia CCG in 10 minutes (4.85/5)

The Otaku Octagon bringing you weekly Otaku news, reviews, announcements and season updates so you stay in the know.

Mary, another TO and community member has a wide variety of anime art as well.

UniVersus Collectible Card Game unofficial Community Discussion Group - Chat & Discussion

Check out Hyperion's Web and His most recent YuYu Hakusho Unboxing

Check out Coded2Cards another amazing UniVersus streamer.

Ty's House Of Card's Video on the Recent UVS Influencer Summit

One of the most iconic faces in the game today, Tyrell (Ty) Scott said he would be stopping by Retro Thursdays occasionally to see if he still has what it takes. Also, outside of the card world he is the head of a youth outreach non-profit organization Performing Hearts, Inc., which in their own words are "Igniting Purpose in Our Youth and Building Better Character and Connections Through Live Performance-Based Outreach and Mentorship Programs".

Don't forget to plug in with RumbleRama!

UVSRumble.com (Registration and Entry for Events)

UVSNow.com (Our Discord Community and Where We Play Webcam Matches)

LearnUVS.com (How To Play The Game Guides)

