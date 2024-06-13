Global Specimen Collection Cards Market Size To Exceed USD 701.02 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.11%

New York, United States, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Specimen Collection Cards Market Size is to Grow from USD 426.02 Million in 2023 to USD 701.02 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.11% during the projected period.





The transportation, storage, and collection of biological samples for laboratory analysis all involve the use of specimen collection cards, which are designed to preserve sample integrity. Due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, there is a greater need for diagnostic equipment. For instance, the National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates that infectious illnesses pose a major danger to global health and are responsible for 52 million deaths globally. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases highlights the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. One of the main factors driving the market for specimen collection cards is its effectiveness in transmitting the specimen or sample collected. A growing number of people are becoming aware of the importance for having regular checkups, which is another factor driving the expansion of the specimen collection card. However, the primary factors constraining the industry involve issues related to sample integrity and storage. The stability and quality of the collected samples must be preserved for testing results to be reliable.

Global Specimen Collection Cards Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cotton & Cellulose-based, Fiber-based, and Other), By Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine, and Buccal Cell), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, and Other), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The cotton & cellulose-based segment influences the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global specimen collection cards market is segmented into cotton & cellulose-based, fiber-based, and other. Among these, the cotton & cellulose-based segment influences the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Better absorption effects are achieved by these cards, demonstrating effective sample collection and preservation. Furthermore, their compatibility with a wide variety of biological specimens, associated with environmentally beneficial qualities, has accelerated global acceptance.

The blood segment influences the global specimen collection cards market during the forecast period.

Based on the specimen, the global specimen collection cards market is segmented into blood, saliva, urine, and buccal cell. Among these, the blood segment influences the global specimen collection cards market during the forecast period. The base of diagnostic testing is blood specimens, and specimen collecting cards modified for blood samples have demonstrated increased harmony and assurance. Widespread use has resulted from the essential function that blood plays in a variety of medical studies as well as the simplicity and effectiveness of employing specimen collection cards for blood-related diagnostics.

The hospitals & clinics segment influences the global specimen collection cards market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global specimen collection cards market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostics centers, and other. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment influences the global specimen collection cards market during the forecast period. The segment's superiority is credited to its positive patient experience, distinct testing specifications, and observance of quality standards. These organizations are vital to the field of diagnostics since they use specimen collecting cards for a variety of tests.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period. This can be explained by the growing need for drug profiles for a range of medications, such as antiepileptics, immunosuppressants, and antibiotics. It is a primary force behind the market's growth. Government funding for research and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure are two more factors that are anticipated to boost market expansion in this region. These factors propel the expansion of specimen collection cards market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. The primary cause of this increase in demand for medical services and diagnostics is the region's huge and diverse population as well as rising healthcare awareness. Additionally, increased spending on healthcare and research has resulted from the rapid economic rise of several Asia Pacific nations. In addition, the Asia Pacific region noticed significant new development in medical research and biotechnology, further drive the demand for specimen collection cards. These factors fuel the expansion of specimen collection cards market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global specimen collection cards market are PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Ahlstrom, GenTegra LLC, CENTOGENE N.V., QIAGEN, DBS System SA, Eastern Business Forms, Inc., ARCHIMED Life Science GmbH, FortiusBio, GenoTech Innovations Inc., PolyTech Research Solutions, Cytiva, DBS System SA, and Other key players.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, an independent examination was carried out by a group of scientists from the Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, Fort Collins, to evaluate the efficacy of Whatman FTA cards in molecular diagnostics for Yellow Fever Virus (YFV) identification. The study exhibit that these cards are user-friendly and provide affordable solution for the molecular diagnosis of yellow fever. Furthermore, the Whatman FTA cards authorize the prevention of viral RNA without requiring a cold chain, providing added easy to physicians and researchers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global specimen collection cards market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Specimen Collection Cards Market, By Product

Cotton & Cellulose-based

Fiber-based

Other

Global Specimen Collection Cards Market, By Specimen

Blood

Saliva

Urine

Buccal Cell

Global Specimen Collection Cards Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Other

Global Specimen Collection Cards Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



