SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against UnitedHealth Group Inc. - UNH

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UnitedHealth Group Inc. (“UnitedHealth” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether UnitedHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 15, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired UnitedHealth securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 27, 2024, The Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”) reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) has launched an antitrust investigation into UnitedHealth. Specifically, the WSJ reported that DOJ investigators have been interviewing healthcare industry representatives in sectors where UnitedHealth competes to determine the possible impacts of acquisitions made through its health services arm, Optum.

On this news, UnitedHealth’s stock price fell $27.04 per share, or 5.15%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $498.28 per share on February 28, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.