Call2Recycle Canada appoints David Collie as new Chair of the Board





TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle Canada, the Canadian leader in battery collection and recycling, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Collie as the incoming Chair of its Board of Directors. As Chair, David Collie will guide Call2Recycle through its next phase of innovation and growth, building upon the organization's 27 years of program success and impact in Canada.

David Collie brings an extensive background that spans over three decades in diverse leadership and board roles within the government, Electric Vehicle (EV), and energy sectors. He serves as Board Vice Chair for the Canadian Welding Bureau and Vice Chair of the Governance Committee for the Ontario Medical Association. He has Chaired the Electrification and Energy Transition Panel, appointed by the Government of Ontario, and was President & CEO at both the Electrical Safety Authority and Burlington Hydro Electric Inc. David Collie's previous board experience also includes Past Chair of Plug ‘n Drive and the Electricity Distributors Association, Vice Chair of the Energy Council of Canada, and Founding Member of the Energy Transformation Network of Ontario (formerly Ontario Smart Grid Forum).

“I am honoured to serve as Call2Recycle Canada’s new Board Chair,” said David Collie. “I look forward to working with the Board and the entire Call2Recycle team to continue driving positive change across Canada and increasing battery recycling in the household, e-mobility, EV and other growth battery management categories.”

David Collie succeeds Norman (Norm) Clubb, who will retire from the Board after serving as Chair since 2015. Norm Clubb’s guidance has been instrumental in guiding Call2Recycle through significant periods of growth, including expansion into new provinces and emerging sectors of e-mobility and EVs, while prioritizing safety.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Call2Recycle for the past nine years and witness the organization's remarkable progress and impact on battery recycling in Canada,” said Norm Clubb, outgoing Chair of Call2Recycle Canada. “I have full confidence in David Collie’s ability to lead the Board and guide the organization towards even greater success.”

"On behalf of Call2Recycle, we extend our sincere appreciation to Norm Clubb for his invaluable contributions as Chair," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "As we welcome David Collie to Call2Recycle’s Board, we look forward to his leadership and expertise as we continue driving our mission to advance battery collection and recycling across Canada."

In addition to David Collie’s appointment, Call2Recycle recently welcomed three new board members bringing a wealth of experience and new perspectives: Alma Obeid, Vice President of Strategic Growth at Canadian Tire, who brings over two decades of progressive retail experience in driving business growth and customer-centric strategies; Paul Nielsen, Vice President and General Manager of Canada for Live to Play Sports, with over 35 years in the bicycling industry and strategic leadership; and Mauro Godinho, Group Manager of Engineering and Infrastructure Services at Panasonic Canada, with over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector.

These new appointments will further strengthen Call2Recycle’s diverse and experienced Board, comprised of dynamic independent and member directors from different industries linked to the battery ecosystem. This will further position the organization for continued growth and success as a pillar of Canada’s circular economy.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and in Nova Scotia, starting July 2024. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

Contact:

Charles-Antoine Dubois

Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Call2Recycle Canada

Email: cadubois@appelarecycler.ca | Mobile: 647-464-7381

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95ba4f08-99fd-4a06-aeca-62d879b76935