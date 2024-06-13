Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market Size To Worth USD 8.25 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.07%

New York, United States , June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.03 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.25 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during the projected period.





EBD, or electronic brake force distribution, also known as electronic brake force limitation, is a type of automotive brake technology that adjusts the amount of force applied to the vehicle's wheels based on a number of factors including road conditions, speed, and load. Electronic brake force distribution is based on the assumption that not all wheels are the same weight and require a different amount of braking force to come to a stop without losing control of the vehicle. Furthermore, in recent years, the automotive industry has seen a growth in the usage of electronic brake force distribution systems, owing to a growing demand for safer and more dependable braking solutions. As manufacturers prioritize safety features to meet severe regulatory standards and market preferences, EBD systems have evolved as an essential component of modern car design. However, high maintenance costs for EBD systems, as well as tight rules governing the safety standards of electrical components, are viewed as important issues impeding market expansion.

Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Drum Brake, and Disc Brake), By Application (Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The disc brakes segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global electronic brake force distribution market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global electronic brake force distribution market is divided into drum brakes and disc brakes. Among these, the disc brakes segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global electronic brake force distribution market during the projected timeframe. This is because disc brakes offer better-stopping force, heat dissipation, and reactivity. They consist of a rotor attached to the wheel and brake pads held to the rotor by calipers, causing friction and slowing the vehicle.

The segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global electronic brake force distribution market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global electronic brake force distribution market is divided into light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and others. Among these, the commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global electronic brake force distribution market during the projected timeframe. The strict safety standards that govern commercial vehicle operations, together with the requirement to mitigate the dangers associated with heavy vehicle braking, emphasize the significance of EBD technology in this category.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global electronic brake force distribution market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global electronic brake force distribution market over the forecast period. As the world's largest passenger car market, Asia Pacific dominates the electronic braking force distribution system industry. Furthermore, rising automation use, which leads to an increase in passenger and commercial vehicle sales, is viewed as a crucial supportive factor in driving regional market growth. Furthermore, the region's market growth is projected to be pushed by manufacturers' concerns about customer safety in the face of strict government restrictions.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global electronic brake force distribution market during the projected timeframe. EBD systems are rapidly being implemented into new car models to suit regulatory requirements while also meeting consumer demand for improved safety features. Furthermore, the region's emphasis on environmental sustainability promotes innovation in regenerative braking technologies, making EBD systems more appealing to European consumers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, WABCO, FTE Automotive, TRW Automotive, Brakes India, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Mando, Knorr Bremse AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, ABS, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton, and Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Shanghai, China. At its Next Generation Mobility Day in Shanghai, ZF introduced a new, totally electromechanical brake system for the first time. An electric motor provides braking force to each tire, eliminating the need for a hydraulic system or brake fluid. The brake system was designed for the global market by ZF's development facilities in China, the United States, and Germany.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market, By Type

Drum Brake

Disc Brake

Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market, By Application

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



