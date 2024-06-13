iCrowdNewswire ReleaseLive, Nominated Summer 2024 G2 Press Release Market Leader

Miami, Florida, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCrowdNewswire is proud to share its flagship distribution platform, ReleaseLive, has been nominated for the G2 Press Release Industry Report Summer 2024. The nomination includes accolades for overall press release industry Market Leader and Small-Business Leader.

Sonia LaFountain, COO of iCrowdNewswire, shared her excitement about the news, “Summer 2024 will be the fourth consecutive quarter ReleaseLive has received G2 industry accolades. We started in the High Performer category, we listened to customers, and it paid off with a Summer 2024 PR Industry Market Leader nomination. We are thankful to our customers for their reviews and support.

LaFountain continued, “The two most important indicators of success for iCrowdNewswire are customer recommendations and to know we are going in the right direction. G2 customer reviews validate both. We continue to listen to our customer pain points about distribution in general. We have plans to add critical features for the industry forthcoming by the end of Q2.”

iCrowdNewswire ReleaseLive is a leading press release distribution and software solution, empowering businesses to Ad Boost every PR message and reach their audience directly. With innovative products like ReleaseLive, iCrowdNewswire continues to lead press release industry innovation, helping organizations of all sizes achieve their communication goals. Visit iCrowdNewswire to engage with the full line up of press release distribution and custom campaign options.

About iCrowdNewswire

In 2018 iCrowdNewswire began working with Google to adapt the world’s leading advertising, translation, voice and analytics technologies for press release distribution resulting in a process that offers press release issuers with an ultra-user-friendly interface to choose from premium media websites worldwide. Issuers benefit from intelligent analytics that provide premium media visibility and engagement with detailed geographic and demographic reporting that communicators can rely on to showcase the impact of their direct to audience campaigns. Research with media indicates that promoting releases prominently on media websites is by far the most efficient way to reach media. iCrowdNewswire’s technology also drives the LexisNexis press release service Nexis Newswire and distribution partners around the globe including Medianet (Australia), PA Media (UK), NewsVoir (India) and Media OutReach (Asia).

