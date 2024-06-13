Alectra Completes Private Placement Offering of $200 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 4.627% Series 2024-1 Senior Unsecured Debentures Due 2034

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. (“Alectra” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has closed its private placement offering of C$200 million aggregate principal amount of 4.627% Series 2024-1 senior unsecured debentures (the "Series 2024-1 Debentures") due June 13, 2034. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The Series 2024-1 Debentures were offered in each of the provinces of Canada on a private placement basis through a syndicate of agents that was co-led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Series 2024-1 Debentures have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws.

Accordingly, the Series 2024-1 Debentures may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Alectra in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

