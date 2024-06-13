SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - REGN

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Regeneron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) issued a press release announcing that it had filed a complaint against Regeneron under the False Claims Act. The lawsuit accuses the Company of failing to report millions of dollars in discounts provided to drug distributors. As a result, the DOJ alleges that the average selling price of Regeneron’s Eylea drug was inflated above the amount allowed by Medicare.

On this news, Regeneron’s stock price fell $31.50 per share, or approximately 3.36%, over two trading sessions, to close at $904.70 on April 12, 2024.

