SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - SMG

The class action concerns whether Scotts and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 5, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Scotts securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On June 8, 2022, Scotts disclosed that replenishment orders from its U.S. retailers were more than $300 million below target in the month of May alone. The Company told investors that 2022 full-year earnings would be roughly half of its prior guidance. The Company also announced plans to take on additional debt to cover restructuring charges as it attempted to cut costs.

On this news, Scotts’ stock price fell $9.05 per share, or nearly 9%, to close at $93.13 per share on June 8, 2022.

Then, on August 2, 2023, Scotts revealed that quarterly sales for its fiscal third quarter had declined by 6%, and that gross margins fell by 420 basis points. The Company also slashed fiscal year EBITDA guidance by 25% and announced a $20 million write down of “pandemic driven excess inventories.” The Company also disclosed that it had to modify its debt covenants to 7.00 times debt-to-EBITDA ratio, from the former ratio of 6.25 times debt-to-EBITDA.

On this news, Scotts’ stock price fell $13.58 per share, or 19%, to close at $57.86 per share on August 1, 2023.

