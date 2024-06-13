Amcomri Announces Revocation of MCTO and Update on Q1 Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (Cboe CA: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated April 3, 2024, April 17, 2024, May 1, 2024, May 15, 2024, May 29, 2024 and June 6, 2024, that the management cease trade order (“MCTO”) dated April 3, 2024 issued by the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has been revoked and is no longer in effect, effective as of June 12, 2024. The Company previously filed on June 4, 2024 its consolidated audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion & analysis, related officer certifications and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Further to its news releases dated May 15, 2024, May 29, 2024 and June 6, 2024, the Company now expects to file its unaudited interim financial statements, management’s discussion & analysis and related officer certificates for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the “Interim Filings”) on or around June 21, 2024. The Company previously announced that it expected to file the Interim Filings on or around June 10, 2024.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (Cboe CA: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For more information please contact: Larry Howard

Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer

Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com

Phone: +353-87-686-8255 Pierre Boucher

MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Email: pierre@maisonbrison.com

Phone: 1-514-731-0000

