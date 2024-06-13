Workers at Cascadia Uptown seek to join SEIU Local 2 amid strike action

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For quite possibly the first time in the private sector, workers have applied to unionize amidst an ongoing strike action. A majority of workers at Cascadia Liquor Uptown (3671 Uptown Boulevard) signed union cards to join three other Cascadia Liquor stores and unionize their workplace.

Cascadia workers at Quadra Village, Eagle Creek and Colwood branches have been on strike since May 4, 2024. The Uptown location workers have been inspired by their colleagues and hope to improve their workplace by joining the fight for fair wages and respect.

“Costs in Victoria are rising across the board – housing, food, gas – the bare necessities are becoming out of reach for working people. We decided to unionize our workplace to have a say in our own compensation at work,” says Haley Smed, who has worked at Cascadia Liquor for over six years.

Cascadia workers are seeking wage increases that would bring them level with workers in other unionized private liquor store chains in BC.

Cascadia Liquor stores are owned by the Truffles Group, which also owns Truffles Catering, Habitat Catering, three locations of Flight Cannabis, Butterfly Gardens, and thirteen Cascadia Liquor store locations. Last month, the union issued a boycott of all businesses owned by the Truffles Group until the job action by Cascadia Liquor workers comes to an end.

