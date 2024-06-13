Ken Ganley Automotive Group Acquires Cheddar Auto

Youngstown, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youngstown, Ohio -

Ken Ganley Automotive Group, a leading automotive retailer in the Midwest, has announced the acquisition of Cheddar Auto, which is being rebranded as the Ken Ganley Buying Center Boardman. This acquisition, finalized on November 8, 2022, marks a significant expansion for Ken Ganley Automotive Group, further extending its reach in the automotive market. The new buying center will operate out of Boardman, Ohio, enhancing the group’s service offerings and customer reach and providing more convenient and accessible services to its valued customers.

Background on Ken Ganley

Ken Ganley Automotive Group has grown to become the largest automotive retailer in the Midwest. The group has expanded to 54 locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida, offering an extensive selection of over 10,000 vehicles across 26 makes. Ken Ganley prides itself on a customer-centric approach, emphasizing transparent pricing and a simplified buying process. The goal is to provide the best buying experience for every customer visiting the buying center in Boardman.

Details about the Acquisition Deal

Date of Signing: The acquisition was announced on November 8, 2022, marking Ken Ganley Automotive Group’s first entry into Mahoning County with Ken Ganley KIA Boardman and the Ken Ganley Buying Center Boardman, formerly known as Cheddar Auto.

Reason for Acquisition: The previous owners were transitioning from the business and found in Ken Ganley, a partner who shares the same core values established within their family legacy, ensuring a smooth continuation of their vision.

The acquisition of Cheddar Auto aligns with Ken Ganley Automotive Group’s strategy to enhance its portfolio and service capabilities in the automotive market. By integrating Cheddar Auto’s operations, Ken Ganley aims to leverage its innovative car-selling system to offer enhanced value to its customers and provide a seamless and efficient car-selling experience.

Future Plans for Ken Ganley Buying Center

Ken Ganley Automotive Group will provide exceptional service to car sellers. Planned improvements include utilizing groundbreaking technology and resources. Customers will get an easy, competitive, and fair vehicle offer.

The Ken Ganley Buying Center Boardman site will be launched to enhance customer experience. This page is a comprehensive guide to the process. Clients will access innovative tools and solutions directly. It is designed to streamline the process of selling or buying a vehicle. The dealership always strives to provide a convenient and efficient automotive experience, making it easier than ever for customers to navigate the car-selling process.

Impact on the Community and Existing Customers

Ken Ganley Automotive Group dedicates every resource possible to giving back to the communities it serves. Each store location actively engages in local sponsorships and hosts community program sponsorship events throughout the year. This commitment extends to the Ken Ganley Buying Center Boardman, where the group strives to make every interaction meaningful through top-tier customer service, exceptional staff, and community involvement.

On the Employees

The transition will include opportunities for existing Cheddar Auto employees to receive additional training and take on new roles within the Ken Ganley Automotive Group, fostering career growth and development.

“With the acquisition of Cheddar Auto, now Ken Ganley Buying Center, we are set to redefine the automotive buying experience, offering our customers and the community an even higher standard of service and satisfaction,” said Ken Ganley, CEO.

Visit Ken Ganley Buying Center Boardman for more information on the Ken Ganley Buying Center and the process to sell one's vehicle.

Contact Form: https://kenganleybuyingcenterboardman.com/contact/

Number: (330) 427-3656

