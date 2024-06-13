DigiFolio Announces New Advisory Board Members to Propel Growth and Innovation

HONG KONG, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiFolio, a leading web3 company, is excited to announce the addition of five distinguished professionals to its advisory board. These experts will provide strategic guidance and support as DigiFolio continues to drive innovation and expand its suite of digital asset solutions.







Luis García, Brand Ambassador: Renowned for his achievements on the football pitch, Luis García embodies excellence and innovation. His global influence and credibility will be instrumental in promoting DigiFolio's mission of technological advancement and digital innovation.

Marc Domenech, Tech Advisor: Bringing nearly two decades of experience from his tenure at NVIDIA in the META region, Marc will spearhead business engagement strategies and uncover pivotal strategic opportunities, particularly in DigiFolio’s AI-focused projects.

Himanshu Gulati, Legal Advisor: A Norwegian politician and former State Secretary, Himanshu brings a wealth of experience in legal and regulatory affairs. His insights will help navigate the complex legal landscape of the web3 space, ensuring DigiFolio remains at the forefront of compliance and innovation.

Hadir Gaber, Marketing Advisor: With over four years of experience in blockchain and cryptocurrency as a trader and instructor, Hadir will support DigiFolio in developing robust marketing and branding strategies, leveraging her extensive network and industry knowledge.

Muhammad Taufique, Development Advisor: Co-Founder of Blockliz, Taufique has launched over 100 successful blockchain projects. His strong background in blockchain development and consulting will be pivotal in advancing DigiFolio's technological capabilities and driving innovation within the ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a talented and diverse group of advisors to our team," said Azat Shahanov Co-founder, of DigiFolio. "Their combined expertise will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and reinforcing DigiFolio's position as a leader in the digital asset space."

About DigiFolio

DigiFolio is a Hong Kong-based web3 company with projects including DigiFolio Portal, Digi Wallet, Digi Play, Digi Swap, and Digi AI. Powered by DigiToken, our ecosystem enables secure and efficient digital asset transactions and investments.

Presale Link: Join the DigiFolio Presale https://presale.digifolios.com



