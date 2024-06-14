Car4Hire, Car Rental Platform, Launches Official Website with Transparent Pricing

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car4Hire, a leading brand for booking car rentals completely online, has announced the official launch of its website, offering transparent pricing and flexible terms for car rentals in Israel and abroad. Founded by renowned Israeli tech entrepreneur Yair Fridrich, Car4Hire aims to transform the car rental industry with its innovative technology and customer-centric approach.

Car4Hire's platform connects users with major and local car rental providers, offering a wide range of vehicles to suit every need. What sets Car4Hire apart is its commitment to transparency and fair pricing. Unlike traditional car rental platforms, Car4Hire does not mark up prices; instead, it charges a modest service fee of an average 3%. This model ensures that customers get the best possible rates, with no hidden fees or surprises.

"We believe in making smiles on people's faces," says Yair Fridrich, founder of Car4Hire. "Our goal is to provide affordable car rental options for every pocket, without compromising on quality or service."

Car4Hire's innovative business model leverages its ability to generate high traffic and real-time booking data. By analyzing market trends and demand patterns, Car4Hire is able to secure competitive rates from car rental operators and pass the savings on to customers.

"With Car4Hire, customers can rent a car for a day or more, with flexible terms and extremely affordable prices," explains Fridrich. "And for those in need of long-term rentals, we offer the cheapest rates in the country, starting from just NIS 2889 per month."

Renting a car with Car4Hire is simple and hassle-free. All that's required is a valid driver's license with a minimum seniority of six months, along with a credit card for payment. Customers can choose from a wide range of vehicles, including small cars, family compacts, hybrids, electric vehicles, and even commercial vehicles such as vans and trucks.

In addition to its transparent pricing and flexible terms, Car4Hire is committed to ensuring a safe and secure booking process. Customers can place orders with confidence, knowing that their personal and payment information is protected.

With the official launch of its website, Car4Hire is prepared to emerge as the foremost selection for bargain car rentals in Israel and abroad. As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on its mission of providing affordable, convenient, and reliable transportation options for travelers worldwide.

For more information about Car4Hire and to book your next rental car, visit car4hire.co.il.

About Car4Hire

Car4Hire is a leading brand for booking car rentals completely online, offering transparent pricing and flexible terms for customers in Israel and abroad. Founded by Israeli tech entrepreneur Yair Fridrich, Car4Hire is committed to revolutionizing the car rental industry with its innovative technology and customer-centric approach. Connected with major providers in Israel and abroad, Car4Hire's marketplace offers a wide range of vehicles, from compact cars to luxury vehicles, all at competitive prices. With a wide range of vehicles to choose from and a simple, secure booking process, Car4Hire makes renting a car easy and affordable for everyone.

Media Information

Name: Yair Fridrich, (Founder)

Company: Car4Hire

Email: info@car4hire.co.il

Phone: +972508700911

Address: Azrieli Towers, Derech Menachem Begin 132.

Country: Israel

Attachment