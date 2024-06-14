Flash News: OKX to Adjust Several Futures' Position Tiers

NASSAU, the Bahamas, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 14, 2024.



OKX to Adjust Several Futures' Position Tiers

OKX has announced that it will adjust the position tiers of several futures. The adjustments will take place from 8:00 am – 10:00 am UTC on June 20, 2024.



This strategic move will involve adjustments in the maximum amount, maintenance margin ratio, minimum initial margin ratio, and maximum leverage of several futures contracts. The specific adjustments will depend on the relevant contract and tier.

Specific adjustment details are available here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.