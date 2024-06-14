Global Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market Size To Exceed USD 4.06 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.40%

New York, United States , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.06 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.40% during the projected period.





Intensity-modulated radiation therapy, or IMRT, is a highly advanced type of radiation treatment. It uses strong energy beams, such as protons or X-rays, to destroy cancer cells. A precisely tailored radiation beam is one that mimics the shape of the cancer and can travel in an arc while delivering radiation. The intensity of each beam can be adjusted. The result is a precisely regulated radiation therapy. The growing global prevalence of cancer is a major driver of the IMRT market. The need for targeted and effective radiation therapy methods, like IMRT, is growing as the number of cancer patients grows. Moreover, the growing incidence of cancer and the aging population are the two main factors propelling market expansion. Furthermore, many wealthy economies have excellent reimbursement policies for radiation treatments, including IMRT. However, it might be expensive to buy and set up IMRT equipment. This cost can be an important barrier for medical facilities, particularly in underdeveloped areas. Additionally, a lack of radiation therapists, medical physicists, and highly skilled radiation oncologists are the barriers to restrain the expansion of market.

Global Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Radiation Type (Proton Radiation, Electron Radiation, Photon Radiation, and Carbon-ion Radiation), By Application (Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Brain Cancer, and Gynecological Cancer), By End-User (Hospital and Standalone Radiation Therapy Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The proton radiation segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on radiation type, the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market is segmented into proton radiation, electron radiation, photon radiation, and carbon-ion radiation. Among these, the proton radiation segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Proton therapy has certain benefits; its use is frequently researched in specific clinical settings; the tumor's location and type; the patient's general health; and the treatment's objective all influence the treatment mode selected.

The brain cancer segment influences the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market is segmented into prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, brain cancer, and gynecological cancer. Among these, the brain cancer segment influences the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market during the forecast period. The greater the segmental growth above other IMRT applications is being attributed to the ongoing patient interest in non-surgical cancer treatment.

The hospital segment influences the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market is segmented into hospital and standalone radiation therapy center. Among these, the hospital segment influences the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market during the forecast period. The expansion can be attributed to the existence of skilled healthcare personnel, well-developed healthcare facilities, and emergency facilities. Higher segment development is expected as a result of more people seeking effective treatment in hospitals and improved facilities.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The need for cutting-edge and efficient cancer treatment techniques has grown as the number of cancer cases in the United States has increased. Furthermore, the proliferation of IMRT will be aided by the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, such as facilities furnished with state-of-the-art radiation therapy equipment. Over the anticipated period, these factors propel the market for intensity-modulated radiation treatment in this region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The market in the area is expanding quickly due to several causes. This can be attributed to variables like an increase in the number of patients, an increase in the cost of the healthcare system, and growing awareness of the benefits of radiation therapy. Due to their large populations and initiatives to improve cancer treatment facilities, China and India in particular are seeing tremendous market increase. Over the anticipated period, these factors propel the market for intensity-modulated radiation treatment in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market are Mevion Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, IBA Worldwide, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Elekta AB, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Nordion, Inc., Curium, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., ViewRay Technologies, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Eckert & Ziegler, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, RaySearch Laboratories AB entered a strategic partnership with a Japanese medical company, B dot Medical Inc. This partnership is aiming to propel advancements in the development of proton therapy.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market, By Radiation Type

Proton Radiation

Electron Radiation

Photon Radiation

Carbon-ion Radiation

Global Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market, By Application

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Brain Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Global Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market, By End-User

Hospital

Standalone Radiation Therapy Center

Global Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



