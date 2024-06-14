14 JUNE 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

INTENDED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it will appoint Thomas Chambers to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees with effect from 19 June 2024.

Thomas Chambers retired on 5 June 2024 from the board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC where he served as a non-executive director, most recently as Chair of Audit and Senior Independent Director.

Thomas has held senior executive roles in a range of industries including technology, communications, recruitment and financial services. As CFO and Head of Software Engineering at mobile operating systems provider Symbian, he oversaw the early development of mobile operating systems for smartphones. Previous experience also includes roles at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, Price Waterhouse and Robert Walters where he was CFO.

He has extensive NED and advisory experience, often with companies looking to deploy technology to grow their businesses and continues to act as an adviser to several private companies.

Thomas currently sits on the board of trustees of UCAS where he chairs both the Finance and Remuneration committees, the council of the University of Gloucestershire and was previously on the council of the University of Surrey.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, an Associate of the Association of Corporate Treasurers, a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and is an Honorary Doctor of the University of Surrey.

There are no other disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules in relation to Thomas Chambers’ appointment.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

