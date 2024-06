Oman Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2024: Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.9% Forecast During 2024-2028, Reaching OMR 169.9 Million by 2028

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction industry in Oman is expected to grow by 4.2% to reach OMR 146 million in 2024, growing steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.9% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in Oman is expected to reach OMR 169.9 million by 2028.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in Oman. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Key Features:

End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Oman.

Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Oman.

Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other.

Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Oman. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



Oman by Building Construction Sector

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

Oman by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Oman by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Oman by Prefabricated Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

Oman by Prefabricated Product

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Oman by Prefabrication Construction Sector

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf1ze6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.