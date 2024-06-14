RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-06-14
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 1,000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,800
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2,281 %
Lowest yield2,281 %
Highest accepted yield2,281 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-06-14
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922 
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,500 +/- 1,500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,650 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2,179 %
Lowest yield2,179 %
Highest accepted yield2,179 %
% accepted at highest yield       100,00 

 

Auction date2024-06-14
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,425 
Volume sold, SEK mln500 
Number of bids21 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2,260 %
Lowest yield2,260 %
Highest accepted yield2,260 %
% accepted at highest yield       100,00 

 



 