RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-06-14
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 1,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,800
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2,281 %
|Lowest yield
|2,281 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2,281 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-06-14
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,500 +/- 1,500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,650
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2,179 %
|Lowest yield
|2,179 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2,179 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100,00
|Auction date
|2024-06-14
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,425
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|21
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2,260 %
|Lowest yield
|2,260 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2,260 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100,00