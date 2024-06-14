Aerotropolis Global Industry Report 2024: Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects - A US$7.4 Billion Aerotropolis Market by 2030

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerotropolis - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aerotropolis is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $867.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Trends & Drivers:
- Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects
- Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines Drives Prospects
- A Glimpse of Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future
- Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction Projects in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2022
- Select Airport Construction/ Expansion Projects in Asia-Pacific
- Airport Construction Projects in Latin America
- Aerotropolis Ambitious Projects in Key Regions
- Select Aerotropolis in Asia-Pacific
- Aerotropolis Playing an Important Role in Facilitating Trade
- Strive for Better Tourist Experience to Drive Aerotropolis Construction
- Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry
- Pandemic Impact on Tourism Industry: A Review
- E-Commerce Growth Spurs Industrial Development in the Aerotropolis Region
- Rise in Passenger Numbers to Drive Shift to Smart Aerotropolis
- Aerotropolis Development Using a Hybrid Model
- Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Aerotropolis Projects
- Smart Cities to Fuel Investments in Aerotropolis Projects
- Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airport
- Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Aerotropolis Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as GMR Group, Balfour Beatty PLC, Burns & McDonnell, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured):
- GMR Group
- Balfour Beatty PLC
- Burns & McDonnell
- Lendlease Corporation Limited
- Hensel Phelps
- Holder Construction Group
- JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.
- Gilbane Building Co.
- Hoffman Construction Company
- Flintco LLC
- Barton Malow
- Beck Group, The
- dck worldwide
- Austin Industries
- Kraus-Anderson, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aerotropolis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Insight into the Concept of Aerotropolis
- Aerotropolises Set to Emerge as Economic Catalysts for Countries
- Challenges and Issues
- Market Outlook
- Factors Influencing Aerotropolis Investments
- Expanding Passenger Traffic and Airport Modernization Programs in Asia-Pacific to Drive Gains
- Asia-Pacific Hails Super Conscious Efforts to Lead Aerotropolis Development from Front
- China Remains at Epicenter of Aerotropolis Development
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerotropolis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Construction Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Aerotropolis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Construction Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Aerotropolis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Construction Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Aerotropolis Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2030
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpguuc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment