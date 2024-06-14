Aerotropolis Global Industry Report 2024: Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects - A US$7.4 Billion Aerotropolis Market by 2030

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerotropolis - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerotropolis is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $867.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Trends & Drivers:

Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines Drives Prospects

A Glimpse of Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future

Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction Projects in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2022

Select Airport Construction/ Expansion Projects in Asia-Pacific

Airport Construction Projects in Latin America

Aerotropolis Ambitious Projects in Key Regions

Select Aerotropolis in Asia-Pacific

Aerotropolis Playing an Important Role in Facilitating Trade

Strive for Better Tourist Experience to Drive Aerotropolis Construction

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry

Pandemic Impact on Tourism Industry: A Review

E-Commerce Growth Spurs Industrial Development in the Aerotropolis Region

Rise in Passenger Numbers to Drive Shift to Smart Aerotropolis

Aerotropolis Development Using a Hybrid Model

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Aerotropolis Projects

Smart Cities to Fuel Investments in Aerotropolis Projects

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airport

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Aerotropolis Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as GMR Group, Balfour Beatty PLC, Burns & McDonnell, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured):

GMR Group

Balfour Beatty PLC

Burns & McDonnell

Lendlease Corporation Limited

Hensel Phelps

Holder Construction Group

JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.

Gilbane Building Co.

Hoffman Construction Company

Flintco LLC

Barton Malow

Beck Group, The

dck worldwide

Austin Industries

Kraus-Anderson, Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerotropolis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Insight into the Concept of Aerotropolis

Aerotropolises Set to Emerge as Economic Catalysts for Countries

Challenges and Issues

Market Outlook

Factors Influencing Aerotropolis Investments

Expanding Passenger Traffic and Airport Modernization Programs in Asia-Pacific to Drive Gains

Asia-Pacific Hails Super Conscious Efforts to Lead Aerotropolis Development from Front

China Remains at Epicenter of Aerotropolis Development

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerotropolis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Construction Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Aerotropolis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Construction Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Aerotropolis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Construction Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Aerotropolis Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2030

