Global Hookah Tobacco Market Report 2024-2028: Growing Popularity of Hookah Bars, Lounges and Cafe Culture and Rising Number of Organized Retailing Outlets Drives Market Growth

The hookah tobacco market is forecasted to grow by USD 705.2 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing launch of new products, growing popularity of hookah bars, lounges, and cafe culture, and rising number of organized retailing outlets.

This study identifies the rising trend of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the hookah tobacco market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovation in global hookah tobacco market and rising population of millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hookah tobacco market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The hookah tobacco market is segmented as below:

By Product

SHT

MHT

LHT

By Application

FrHT

BevHT

CfHT

ScHT

By Geographical Landscape

Middle East and Africa

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

The report on the hookah tobacco market covers the following areas:

Hookah tobacco market sizing

Hookah tobacco market forecast

Hookah tobacco market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hookah tobacco market vendors that include Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, Amazing Tobacco, ASA Produktions GmbH, British American Tobacco Plc, Chan Ning Dekang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Cloud Tobacco, Eastern Tombac and Tobacco Est., FLAVORS OF Americas Co., Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, Hertz Flavors GmbH and Co. KG, Japan Tobacco Inc., La Montagne Verte Sarl, MUJEEB WAJID GROUP, Philip Morris International Inc., Romman Tobakko, Shisha Tobacco Factory, SOEX India Pvt. Ltd., Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., and Ugly Hookah.

Also, the hookah tobacco market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Hookah Tobacco Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 SHT - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 MHT - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 LHT - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 FrHT - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 BevHT - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 CfHT - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 ScHT - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading

Amazing Tobacco

ASA Produktions GmbH

British American Tobacco Plc

Chan Ning Dekang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Cloud Tobacco

Eastern Tombac and Tobacco Est.

FLAVORS OF AMERICAS Co.

Fumari

Haze Tobacco LLC

Hertz Flavors GmbH and Co. KG

Japan Tobacco Inc.

La Montagne Verte Sarl

MUJEEB WAJID GROUP

Philip Morris International Inc.

Romman Tobakko

Shisha Tobacco Factory

SOEX India Pvt. Ltd.

Starbuzz Tobacco Inc.

Ugly Hookah.

