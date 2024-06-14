U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, by Test Type (Laboratory Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy), End-use and Region

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type (Laboratory Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. liver cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030.

This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer, rising prevalence of risk factors for liver cancer, and technological advancements. The significant prevalence of liver cancer in the country highlights the need for its prevention, detection, and treatment. For instance, liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer accounted for 2.2% of all new cancer cases in 2022.







Moreover, the growing number of government programs and collaborative efforts to transform cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and research in the country through substantial investments, data-driven approaches, and nationwide collaborations are further expected to propel market growth. For instance, the Translational Liver Cancer (TLC) Consortium, established by the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Division of Cancer Prevention, aims to advance translational research specifically focused on improving surveillance, early detection, and risk stratification of liver cancer.



The Cancer Moonshot initiative initiated in February 2022 highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing cancer research, treatment, and patient care. A significant investment of USD 240 million in the Cancer Moonshot supports new ways to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. This funding is likely channeled through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to researchers and innovators working on cancer-related projects. The investment includes initiatives such as developing tools for early cancer detection, innovative approaches for visualizing cancer cells during surgery, novel treatment methods like using bacteria to target cancer cells and designing devices for more effective tumor treatment.



U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

In terms of end-use, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market with the highest share of around 50%. This high share is attributable to the significant presence of hospitals across the country.

Based on test type, the molecular markers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period owing to the recent developments in the discovery of novel biomarkers for cancer research and diagnosis.

The laboratory tests segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 40% in 2023 due to their ability to detect biomarkers, facilitate early detection, and provide prognostic information in cancer diagnosis.

In Jan 2023, Amy Kim and her team from Johns Hopkins Medicine developed a new screening test for liver cancer, which uses urine to isolate complementary tumor DNA for cancer detection.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Test Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Laboratory Tests

4.4.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Biomarker Tests

4.4.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2. Oncofetal and Glycoprotein Antigens

4.4.1.2.3. Enzymes and Isoenzymes

4.4.1.2.4. Growth Factors and Receptors

4.4.1.2.5. Molecular Markers

4.4.1.2.6. Pathological Biomarkers

4.4.1.3. Blood Tests

4.4.2. Imaging

4.4.3. Endoscopy

4.4.4. Biopsy



Chapter 5. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4.2. Academic and Research Institutes

5.4.3. Pharmaceutical and CRO Laboratories



Chapter 6. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market by Region Outlook

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.3.1. West

6.3.2. Midwest

6.3.3. Northeast

6.3.4. Southwest

6.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

Abbott Laboratories

Guardant Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Epigenomics AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation

